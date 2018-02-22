Controversial rapper Namewee remanded by Malaysian police over video clip

Controversial rapper Namewee has been remanded by Malaysian police after voluntarily going to the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Feb 22), Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, shared a photo of himself saluting near the police building.

He wrote in Chinese: “I have come to the police headquarters to surrender. I believe there is justice in Malaysia. Thanks for everyone’s concern.”

An update posted a few hours later stated that Wee, 34, had been remanded by the authorities.

“We will continue to cooperate with police for investigation. Thanks for your continuous support. Let’s pray and hope that Namewee will be released tomorrow,” read the post signed off by the page’s administrator.

On Feb 18, Malaysian police said they were investigating the Muar-born music personality over his newest Chinese New Year-themed music video.

Namewee and a group of dancers donning dog masks in his Chinese New Year video. YouTube screengrab

The video tiled “Like A Dog” shows Wee with a group of dancers in Putrajaya. In the video, the dancers perform while donning dog masks.

It was said that the video was deemed too provocative as it was filmed near the Putra Mosque.

But Wee denied shooting the video near a mosque.

In a YouTube clip, the rapper said that his video was shot next to a main road and not near any place of worship.

This is not the first time Wee has gotten in trouble with Malaysian authorities.

In 2016, he was also remanded over a music video titled “Oh My God” which was reportedly shot in a number of places of worship in Penang.

He was later freed on bail as he reportedly suffered from health problems.