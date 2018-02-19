Controversial rapper Namewee under police probe for ‘Like A Dog’ music video

Did rapper Namewee go too far with his latest music video Like A Dog? The Malaysian authorities seem to think so. YouTube/Namewee

The Malaysian authorities have launched an investigation into controversial rapper Namewee over his recent Chinese New Year-themed music video call Like A Dog.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police are working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to probe the clip.

According to The Star, he told reporters: “The investigation paper has been opened.”

“We also know that currently he is overseas.”

On Feb 10, Namewee uploaded the video on YouTube which features himself as well as a group of dancers wearing dog masks in Putrajaya. The dog theme was to tie in the with the Chinese Year of the Dog.

Earlier reports had said that the video was deemed too provocative as it was filmed near the Putra Mosque.

The building in the background is in question. YouTube/Namewee

In another YouTube clip uploaded on Feb 16, Namewee said in a “clarification letter” that the video was shot next to a main road in Putrajaya and not near the mosque, or place of worship.

“The building in the background which is located within 1km away is the prime minister’s office,” he said in the video.