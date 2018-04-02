The coolest things I saw at the 2018 New York Auto Show

Matthew DeBord, Business Insider US
There was a Ford race-car driver — made entirely of Legos.

There was a Ford race-car driver — made entirely of Legos.
The New York International Auto Show opened at the Javits Center in Manhattan last Friday and runs through this Sunday, April 8.

It signals the end of the US car show circuit, which kicked off last year with Los Angeles and wound through Detroit, Chicago, and Washington before landing in the Big Apple (with a detour to CES in Las Vegas).

I spent a few hours walking the show floor during media preview days, to take in the sights and seek out cool stuff. And drink a lot of espresso.

Check it out:

Before I even got to the show floor, I was met by some classic cars.

That’s a 1931 Duesenberg Model J — yep, it’s a “Doozy” (a “Duesey,” more accurately).

The Lamborghini Miura is a beloved beauty, with a design by the legendary Marcello Gandini.

Once I stepped into the exhibition halls, I got to see a few more classics, such as this vintage Porsche …

… with a vintage luggage rack — and luggage!

Ford hired some acrobats to perform …

… as well as an electric violin player to provide the music.

Ford also brought its $400,000-plus supercar, the GT, and some police vehicles to keep it in line.

That’s the new BMW i8 Roadster.

Hey, what’s that motorcycle doing in here? Well, BMW does bikes, too.

Toyota didn’t hold back on the logo.

And it brought a little something for the locals: the Toyota Jets-mobile.

Much smaller Karma Automotive brought its Revero sedan, which sports …

… a distinctive, hand-painted badge. No two Revero badges are the same.

Croatia’s Rimac showed us its electric C Two supercar.

At Mercedes, the AMG G-Wagon was a popular sight …

… as were models of the G’s evolution over the years.

A jaunt to the Kia booth revealed this snazzy blue Stinger, one of the best cars I’ve driven all year so far.

What would a car show be without race cars? Here’s the 2017 Indy 500 winner, driven by Takuma Sato.

A vintage race car from BMW looked over us all.

Nissan brought its Formula E all-electric race car.

Yes, that’s the Indy car of the incomparable Mario Andretti.

Let’s talk espresso, as in, which automaker had the best coffee bar. Volvo was good …

… and so was Acura.

But it was Infiniti’s shiny oasis that was the winner for me.

What a gorgeous espresso.

A few more cars: Here’s the MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept, a track-worthy possible addition to the MINI lineup.

And Subaru quite literally put its new Forester SUV on a pedestal.

Until next year, Big Apple!

