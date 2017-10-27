Check out the coolest and craziest cars from the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

- source
- Mazda
For decades, the Tokyo Motor Show was the premier show in Asia.
But with the rise of China as one of the world’s largest auto markets, the spotlight has been shifting toward shows in the Middle Kingdom. In response, Tokyo has turned itself into a techno-centric show with a focus on the future of mobility.
In addition, the Tokyo Motor Show shows off the latest offerings from Japan’s numerous manufacturers and their pint-size “kei” vehicle offerings, which are indigenous to the country. The 2017 Tokyo Motor Show opens to the public on Saturday and will run until November 5.
As the main showcase for the Japanese auto industry, the country’s most prominent car makers came out in force. Leading the way was Toyota. The company debuted its vision for a smart car of the future called the Concept i.
Closer to the production end of the development spectrum is the Toyota TJ Cruiser. It’s a subcompact crossover that could make it to showrooms one day.
And then there’s the Toyota GR HV Sports Concept. It’s a hybrid sports car based on the current Toyota 86.
Toyota unveiled its Crown Concept at the show. It is essentially a lightly dressed up preview of the next generation Crown luxury sedan, a car we won’t see here in the US.
The company also unveiled the new Toyota Century. A Japanese entrant into the ultra-luxury market dominated by Bentley and Rolls-Royce.
Toyota’s Lexus premium brand introduced the eye-catching, autonomous LS + Concept.
However, the two most aesthetically pleasing debutantes at the show come from Mazda in the form of the stunning Vision Coupe Concept and…
… The Kai Concept hatchback.
Mitsubishi’s legendary Evolution marque made its first appearance since being axed last year. Unfortunately for the brand’s loyalists, it comes in the form of the e-Evolution Concept, an electric crossover SUV.
The company also brought back the departed Eclipse name in the form of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, another crossover SUV.
Nissan unveiled the LEAF NISMO Concept, a second generation LEAF EV that spent some time with the company’s in-house performance tuners, NISMO.
Nissan also unveiled the edgy electric IMX concept crossover.
Subaru gave the public a glimpse at the future of the company’s performance lineup with the athletic VIZIV concept.
Honda wowed the show crowd when it pulled the covers off the stylish Sports EV concept.
Honda also returned to its motorcycling roots with the self-balancing Riding Assist-e.
Suzuki is the company that gave us the pint-size Samurai and Vitara SUVs. Naturally, its next step would be to deliver a tiny electric SUV. Here it is, the e-Survivor.
There was also a German presence at the show with the Audi Q8 Sport Concept,…
…. The BMW Z4 Concept,…
… The BMW 8 Series Coupe, and…
… The Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar.
