Cordis, Hong Kong Introduces Heavenly Deal Room Package

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 December 2017 – Cordis, Hong Kong introduces a new Heavenly Deal room package with luxurious accommodation in the Presidential Suite or Chairman Suite, a relaxing couple’s spa treatment at the award-winning Chuan Spa, as well as Club Lounge access and airline mileage.





Presidential suite





Chairman Suite





Chuan Harmony Massage at Chuan Spa





Club Lounge





Overlooking Hong Kong’s panoramic city view, the exclusive Presidential Suite features a spacious living room, two bedrooms and a fully equipped kitchen, making it perfect for family travelers. The state-of-the-art Chairman Suite offers a generous living room and bedroom space with a private hot tub to provide couples with a perfect sanctuary for relaxation.

The room package also includes a 60-minute signature Chuan Harmony Massage for two persons at Chuan Spa. The full body oil massage combines the therapeutic elements of acupressure with various relaxation massage techniques to induce a deep sense of well-being.

Guests who book the package may also enjoy access to the Club Lounge with an array of privileges, including personalised check-in and checkout service, full breakfast and access to the Hotel’s well-being facilities. Guests are also eligible to earn airline mileage including double points from British Airways.

This ultimate getaway is available for bookings from now until 31st January 2018 and stays from 1st February to 31st March 2018, the Heavenly Deal room package includes:

– Accommodation at Presidential Suite or Chairman Suite

– Club Lounge access for two persons

– Choice of daily breakfast for two persons at The Place or Club Lounge

– A 60-minute Chuan Harmony Massage for two persons at the award-winning Chuan Spa

– Complimentary use of rooftop swimming pool

– Complimentary use of Health Club facilities, including 24-hour gym

– Eligible to earn airline miles

– Eligible to earn double mileage points from British Airways

Terms and conditions apply.

Click the below link to download high resolution images:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/n5vtmi5vam3bwvv/AABOWYCn9Zuq3D9OzJ4-EYBga?dl=0

For more information, please visit cordishotels.com/hongkong.

Reservations may be made at cdhkg.resv@cordishotels.com or on (852) 3552 3552.





About Cordis, Hong Kong

Cordis, Hong Kong is an upscale hotel situated in the vibrant heart of Kowloon. Rising above 42 storeys above Mongkok, the hotel offers 665 rooms and suites, comprehensive workout facilities, state-of-the-art meeting spaces and a collection of vibrant restaurants and bars including a Two Michelin starred Cantonese restaurant Ming Court, a modern European restaurant and bar Alibi — Wine Dine Be Social, an all day dining restaurant The Place and a new outdoor food truck destination The Garage Bar.

About Cordis Hotels & Resorts

Cordis Hotels & Resorts is the new upscale global hotel brand of the Langham Hospitality Group. A new generation of curated hotels devoted to the guests’ needs and well-being, Cordis focuses on the core pillars of intuitive service, connectivity, sophistication and a sense of community. Cordis derives its name from the Latin term meaning “heart”. Each Cordis hotel or resort will be individual in style, architecture and design, all of which will be reflective of its location and culture. The Cordis portfolio will include a combination of conversion and new built projects, resorts and contemporary residences. Apart from the Cordis flagship hotel in Hong Kong, the portfolio will include hotels in China, and Bali, Indonesia. Other cities targeted for future Cordis hotels include London, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dubai, Singapore, and Bangkok.