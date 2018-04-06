The best deals you can find at Costco, according to employees

caption Make the most of your membership. source kyle tsui/Flickr

Costco membership provides access to a store known for its deals and bulk quantities.

Business Insider reached out to Costco employees to find out what they thought were the best deals in the store.

Employees highlighted a huge range of products, from bananas to hearing aids to the $1.50 food court hot dog.

Costco membership is supposed to bring about some major savings. The retail chain is famous for selling items in bulk, which can help you save money, if you know what you’re doing. It also boasts a food court that hawks cheap and yummy eats, and tons of surprising and quirky offerings.

But Costco employees themselves know firsthand which deals are worth it – and which are best to skip.

A Costco employee with 15 months of experience told Business Insider that seasonal items can make for pretty good deals when supplies of the product are running low. “They are marked with an asterisk on signage and can be marked down quite a bit,” they said.

But there are plenty of other products that Costco workers think are worth your money. “You just have to pay attention,” said one worker with two years of experience at Costco.

Business Insider spoke with 35 Costco employees to get their ideas on what items you should consider buying at the retail chain.

Here are some things you might want to consider picking up on your next Costco run, according to workers:

Kirkland products

– three Costco employees with 10 years of experience, 25 years of experience, and nine years of experience, respectively

The $1.50 hot dog from the food court

source Hollis Johnson

– three Costco employees with three years of experience, two years of experience, and 19 years of experience, respectively

Cheese

Cheese

– a Costco employee with five years of experience

Jewelry

– two Costco employees with two and a half years of experience and six years of experience

Toilet paper

source Chris Hondros / Staff / Getty Images

– five Costco workers who have worked at the store for 10 years, six years, two years, three and a half years, and 22 and a half years

Dog food

– two Costco workers with seven and a half years of experience and two years of experience

Alcohol

– two Costco employee with seven years of experience and three years of experience

Electronics

source Spencer Platt / Getty Images

– three Costco employees with two and a half years of experience, 10 years of experience, and four years of experience

Water

– five Costco workers with two years of experience, 12 years of experience, six years of experience, 15 months of experience, and two and a half years of experience

Eye glasses

– two Costco employees with 23 years of experience and 10 years of experience

Name brand products like Tommy Bahama, Birkenstock, and Adidas

caption Adidas sneakers in an Adidas store. source Mark Matousek / Business Insider

– a Costco employee with two years of experience

Vacation deals

source LisovyFamily / Shutterstock

– a Costco worker with six years of experience

Microwave popcorn

– a Costco employee with three years of experience

Folding chairs

Folding chairs

– A Costco employee with three years of experience

Bananas

Bananas

– a Costco employee with two years of experience

Oven-roasted turkey

Oven-roasted turkey

– A Costco worker with four years of experience

Clothes

source Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images

– three Costco employees with six years of experience, three years of experience, and two and a half years of experience

Stamps

– a Costco worker with six years of experience

Produce

– a Costco employee with four years of experience.

A worker with 10 years of experience added, “We get first pick before any other grocery store.”

Rotisserie chicken

– four Costco employees with 15 months of experience, two years of experience, and three years of experience

Steaks

– A Costco employee with two years of experience.

A Costco worker who’s been at the store added that the chain’s Issa steaks were an especially good deal.

Hearing aids

Hearing aids

– two Costco employees with 23 years of experience and 10 years of experience

Over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and prescription drugs

source Cassiohabib / Shutterstock.com

– three Costco employees with four years of experience, two and a half years of experience, and 23 years of experience

Gift cards

– a Costco worker with six years of experience

The food court

source Hollis Johnson

– two Costco employees who have worked at the store for two years and 15 months

Baby clothes

source Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

– a Costco employee with two years of experience

Sundries

Sundries

– a Costco employee with five and a half years of experience

Spices

source Cassiohabib / Shutterstock.com

– a Costco employee with two and a half years of experience

Chocolate covered almonds

Chocolate covered almonds

– a Costco worker with six years of experience

Tires

Tires

– a Costco worker with six years of experience

Gas

source Getty/Kevork Djansezian

– a Costco worker with six years of experience

Furniture

source Apoorva Mehta

– a Costco employee with 10 years of experience.

They added: “When we are trying to get rid of something, they mark it down super cheap.”

Everything in the store

– three Costco employees with six years of experience, three years of experience, and four years of experience

