The 27 countries in the world with the most freedom

Freedom means different things to different people.

But Freedom House, an independent watchdog organization that releases an annual report on freedom around the world, measures it in terms of civil liberties and political rights.

Their annual report, Freedom in the World, “operates from the assumption that freedom for all people is best achieved in liberal democratic societies.”

In 2018, more than 130 in-house and external analysts and advisers from academia, think tanks, and human rights institutions created the report by collecting data from media, research articles, government documents, and other sources.

That data was then used to score a country’s political rights on a scale of 0-40 and its civil liberties on a scale of 0-60.

Freedom House measured political rights by the degree with which a country’s elections are free and fair, as well as by how much political pluralism and participation there is. Civil liberties, on the other hand, were measured by how free and independent the media is and how much freedom of expression and assembly there is.

In the ranking below, countries with a shared freedom rating were listed by alphabetical order, except for the three countries that received the top score.

Check out the 27 countries with the most freedom below:

27. United Kingdom

Freedom Score: 94

The United Kingdom received a score of 95 in Freedom House’s 2017 report, losing five civil liberties points in the freedom of expression and belief, rule of law, and individual rights categories.

26. Tuvalu

caption Flagbearer Etimoni Timuani of Tuvalu leads his country’s contingent into the stadium at the Rio Olympics. source Reuters

Freedom Score: 94

Tuvalu also received a score of 94 in Freedom House’s 2017 report.

25. Spain

source Eloy Alonso/Reuters

Freedom score: 94

Spain also received a score of 94 in Freedom House’s 2017 report, losing two political rights points under the functioning of government category, and four civil liberties points under the freedom of expression, rule of law, individual rights, and associational and organizational categories.

24. Germany

source REUTERS

Freedom score: 94

Germany received a score of 95 in Freedom House’s 2017 report, losing one political rights points under the political pluralism and participation category, and four civil liberties points under the freedom of expression, rule of law, and individual rights categories.

23. Estonia

caption A man in traditional seto dress holds an ancient axe during Seto Kingdom Day in Luhamaa, Estonia on August 3, 2013. source Reuters

Freedom score: 94

Estonia also received a score of 94 in Freedom House’s 2017 report, losing two political rights points under functioning of government and political pluralism and participation categories, and four civil liberties points under the rule of law and individual rights categories.

22. Cyprus

caption Left-wing activists protest at a gate of RAF Akrotiri, a Britsh military base in Cyprus, near the city of Limassol, Cyprus on April 15, 2018. source Reuters

Freedom score: 94

Cyprus also received a score of 94 in Freedom House’s 2017 report, losing two political rights points under electoral process and functioning of government categories, and four civil liberties points under the rule of law, individual rights, and freedom of expression categories.

21. Chile

caption Participants in costume dance during a parade commemorating Earth Day in downtown Santiago, April 22, 2013. source REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Freedom score: 94

Chile also received a score of 94 in Freedom House’s 2017 report, losing three political rights points under political pluralism and participation and functioning of government categories, and three civil liberties points under the rule of law and individual rights categories.

20. Austria

caption Demonstrators covering their faces participate in a protest called “The traditional clown’s walk against the burqa ban” in Vienna, Austria October 1, 2017. source Reuters

Freedom score: 94

Austria received a score of 94 in Freedom House’s 2017 report, losing three political rights points under political pluralism and participation and functioning of government categories, and two civil liberties points under the rule of law and individual rights categories.

19. Iceland

caption Iceland fans celebrate their team returning home after the Euro 2016 in Reykjavik, Iceland, July 4, 2016. source Reuters

Freedom score: 95

Iceland received a score of 97 in Freedom House’s 2017 report.

18. Belgium

caption People take part in a sex toys hunt in a field in Wepion, Belgium, April 8, 2018. source Reuters

Freedom score: 95

Belgium also received a score of 95 in Freedom House’s 2017 report, losing five civil liberties points under the rule of law, individual rights, and freedom of expression and belief categories.

17. Switzerland

caption Skiers relax on the terrace of a restaurant as mount Matterhorn (R, 4478 metres/14687ft above sea level) is seen in the background near the Swiss Alpine resort of Zermatt, Switzerland April 12, 2018. source Reuters

Freedom score: 96

Switzerland received a score of 96 in Freedom House’s 2017 report, losing one political rights point under political pluralism and participation category, and three civil liberties points under the rule of law, individual rights and freedom of expression and belief categories.

16. Japan

caption Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight during an annual sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 16, 2018. source Reuters

Freedom score: 96

Japan also received a score of 96 in Freedom House’s 2017 report, losing four civil liberties points under the rule of law, individual rights and freedom of expression and belief categories.

15. Ireland

caption People wear Shamrock suits on St. Patrick’s Day in Dublin, Ireland, March 17, 2018. source REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Freedom score: 96

Ireland also received a score of 96 in Freedom House’s 2017 report, losing one political rights point under the functioning of government category, and three civil liberties points under the rule of law and individual rights categories.

14. Barbados

caption Handlers bath horses from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados November 30, 2016. source Reuters

Freedom score: 96

Barbados also received a score of 96 in Freedom House’s 2017 report.

13. Andorra

caption Irineu Esteve Altimiras of Andorra carries the national flag at the Winter Olympics. source Reuters

Freedom score: 96

Andorra also received a score of 96 in Freedom House’s 2017 report.

12. San Marino

caption Alessandro Mariotti of San Marino carries the national flag in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. source Reuters

Freedom score: 97

San Marino received a score of 97 in Freedom House’s 2017 report.

11. Portugal

caption A woman holds a poster saying “enough incompetence” during a demonstration in a tribute to the victims of the deadly fires in Portugal, in Praca do Comercio square, downtown Lisbon, Portugal October 21, 2017. source REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Freedom score: 97

Portugal also received a score of 97 in Freedom House’s 2017 report, losing two civil liberties points under the rule of law and individual rights categories, and one political rights point under the functioning of government category.

10. Denmark

source Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Freedom score: 97

Denmark also received a score of 97 in Freedom House’s 2017 report, losing three civil liberties points under the rule of law and individual rights categories.

9. Uruguay

caption A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay March 27, 2018. source REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Freedom score: 98

Uruguay received a score of 98 in Freedom House’s 2017 report, losing two civil liberties points under the rule of law and individual rights categories.

8. New Zealand

caption New Zealand’s rugby 7’s team performs the haka in April 2018. source Reuters

Freedom score: 98

New Zealand also received a score of 98 in Freedom House’s 2017 report, losing two civil liberties points under the rule of law and individual rights categories.

7. Luxembourg

caption European workers and trade union representatives take part in a “No to austerity” protest to demand better job protection in Luxembourg June 21, 2011. source Reuters

Freedom score: 98

Luxembourg also received a score of 98 in Freedom House’s 2017 report.

6. Australia

caption Members of staff from the Sydney Opera House participate in a dress rehearsal in central Sydney, Australia, March 2, 2018, as part of preparations for their participation in the 40th anniversary of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on March 3. source REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Freedom score: 98

Australia also received a score of 98 in Freedom House’s 2017 report, losing two civil liberties points under the rule of law and individual rights categories.

5. Netherlands

caption A woman cycles past national flags, the day before a general election, in Delft, Netherlands, March 14, 2017. source Yves Herman/Reuters

Freedom score: 99

The Netherlands received a score of 99 in Freedom House’s 2017 report, losing one civil liberties point under the rule of law category.

4. Canada

source Julian Finney/Getty Images

Freedom score: 99

Canada also received a score of 99 in Freedom House’s 2017 report. The country lost one civil liberties point for rule of law, citing strict defamation laws and high rates of gender and racial discrimination among indigenous women.

1. Sweden (tie)

caption Sweden fans enjoy the atmosphere ahead of the UEFA EURO 2012 group D match between Sweden and England at The Olympic Stadium on June 15, 2012 in Kiev, Ukraine. source Scott Heavey/Getty Images

Freedom score: 100

Sweden received a score of 100 in Freedom House’s 2017 report.

1. Norway (tie)

caption Norway’s team supporters hold a giant national flag during their 2012 IIHF men’s ice hockey World Championship game with Latvia in Stockholm May 12, 2012. source Reuters

Freedom score: 100

Finland also received a score of 100 in Freedom House’s 2017 report.

1. Finland (tie)

caption Farmer Mikko Lahtiluoma (front) holds the Finnish flag as he together with more than 5000 farmers protest against the plight of Finnish agricultural sector, at the Helsinki Senate Square, Finland, March 11, 2016 source Reuters

Freedom score: 100

Finland also received a score of 100 in Freedom House’s 2017 report.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Freedom House’s top 10 countries in 2018 also match rather well with Forbes’ list of the 10 happiest countries in 2018.