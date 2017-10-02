These are the most valuable passports in the world

By
Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
-
Singapore's passport provides access to more countries than any other.

caption
Singapore’s passport provides access to more countries than any other.
source
Unsplash/Annie Spratt

The Trump administration has drawn controversy for its efforts to ban travel from Middle Eastern countries like Libya, Syria, and Yemen. Now, its policies may be coming back to bite American citizens.

Finance firm Arton Capital has placed the United States behind 18 countries in its most recent rankings of passport mobility, which measures the number of countries one can visit with a given nation’s passport without obtaining a visa.

The United States is tied for sixth in this year’s rankings, which marks a steep drop from 2015 when it held a number-one ranking with the United Kingdom. The decline has accelerated since Trump took office, as countries such as Turkey and the Central African Republic have ended their policies of visa-free travel from the United States.

You can see which countries have moved above the United States below. Countries are ranked according to Arton’s “Visa-Free Score,” with a higher score resulting in a higher ranking.

T10. Latvia — 149 countries

T10. Lithuania — 149 countries

source
Shutterstock

T10. Poland — 149 countries

caption
Warsaw, Poland.
source
Shutterstock

T10. — Slovakia

source
REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

T10. Slovenia — 149 countries

caption
Planica, Slovenia
source
Srdjan Zivulovic SZ/acm/ Reuters

9. Hungary — 150 countries

caption
Budapest, Hungary
source
TTstudio/Shutterstock

T8. Czechia — 152 countries

caption
Loket Castle in Czechia.
source
Shutterstock/Boris Stroujko

T8. Iceland — 152 countries

source
Robert Hoetink / Shutterstock.com

T8. Malta — 152 countries

caption
Valletta, Malta.
source
REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

T7. Australia — 153 countries

caption
Sydney, Australia
source
Shutterstock

T7. Greece — 153 countries

source
Ivan Mateev/Shutterstock

T7. New Zealand — 153 countries

caption
Auckland, New Zealand.
source
Shutterstock

T6. Canada — 154 countries

source
Julian Finney/Getty Images

T6. Ireland — 154 countries

caption
Quiraing in Portree, Ireland.
source
Unsplash/Andrew Ridley

T6. Malaysia — 154 countries

T6. United States — 154 countries

source
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

T5. Austria — 155 countries

caption
Vienna, Austria
source
Brian Kinney/Shutterstock

T5. Belgium — 155 countries

caption
Brussels, Belgium
source
Koverninska Olga/Shutterstock

T5. Luxembourg — 155 countries

source
Soren Andersson/TT News Agency/via Reuters

T5. Netherlands — 155 countries

caption
Delft, Netherlands
source
Yves Herman/Reuters

T5. Portugal — 155 countries

source
artem evdokimov/Shutterstock

T5. Switzerland — 155 countries

source
Bumble Dee/Shutterstock

T4. Denmark — 156 countries

source
Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

T4. Finland — 156 countries

caption
Oulu, Finland.
source
Unsplash/Dmitry Pavlov

T4. France — 156 countries

source
Flickr/frojasg

T4. Italy — 156 countries

caption
Manarola, Italy.
source
Unsplash/Giorgio Parravicini

T4. Japan — 156 countries

source
Stanley Chou / Stringer / Getty Images

T4. Norway — 156 countries

source
Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

T4. Spain — 156 countries

source
Shutterstock

T4. United Kingdom — 156 countries

source
Julian Finney/Getty Images

T3. South Korea — 157 countries

source
Flickr via mariosp

T3. Sweden — 157 countries

source
halitomer / Shutterstock

2. Germany — 158 countries

caption
Berlin, Germany
source
Adam Berry / Stringer / Getty Images

1. Singapore — 159 countries

source
Unsplash/Annie Spratt