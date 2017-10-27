Critics are trashing George Clooney’s ‘strikingly bad’ new movie ‘Suburbicon’ — here are the most brutal reviews

John Lynch, Business Insider US
Matt Damon in

Matt Damon in “Suburbicon”
Paramount Pictures

George Clooney’s latest directorial effort, “Suburbicon,” is a misguided mess, according to the vast majority of film critics.

“Suburbicon” currently sits at 29% on Rotten Tomatoes and opens on Friday.

It stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, and Oscar Isaac in a black comedy about the disturbance of an idyllic 1950s suburb by a home invasion, and the presence of an underground mafia.

The movie originates from a lost, 1986 screenplay by Joel and Ethan Coen that probably should have stayed unfilmed.

Clooney decided to bring the project to life by adding his own layer of “topical” social commentary to the script, and most critics have described the resulting mix of themes as an epic misfire.

Here are the most brutal reviews of “Suburbicon”:

“A misguided mix of nasty comedy and civil rights drama.”

Rafer Guzmán, Newsday

“‘Suburbicon’ might be the biggest embarrassment to pious Hollywood liberalism since ‘Crash’ won best picture in 2006.”

Chris Klimek, NPR

“It feels like broad farce madly in search of a cohesive center, and a soul.”

Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly

“This startling misfire is a tonal disaster from start to finish.”

Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

“‘Suburbicon’ is not only unfunny, a bad sign for a black comedy, but deep-dyed dislikable.”

Joe Morgenstern, The Wall Street Journal

“It’s strikingly bad, too somber to be a comedy and too dizzy to work as drama.”

Colin Covert, Minneapolis Star Tribune

“I frankly don’t know why ‘Suburbicon’ happened. I do know that pulpy black comedy combined with a straight-ahead story of racism translates into sanctimonious pulp.”

David Edelstein, Vulture

“A garish and overblown crime melodrama that combines clumsy noir with lame jabs at 1950s suburban conformity and racism, two subjects whose satirical sell-by date are now decades past.”

Alonso Duralde, The Wrap

“By the time Oscar Isaac swoops in with a fedora and a wolfish grin, the movie has become a bludgeoning pastiche.”

Manohla Dargis, The New York Times