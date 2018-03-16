CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin is approaching the ‘death cross’

By
Frank Chaparro, Business Insider US
-

source
Wikimedia Commons

Bitcoin bulls you’ve been warned.

The cryptocurrency is getting very close to the so-called “death cross.” That’s chart-reader lingo for when an asset’s short-term moving average falls below the long-term level, an occurrence that some analysts say portends a further downward move.

In this case, we’re looking at the 50-day average inching dangerously close to the 200-day.

Business Insider’s Joe Ciolli has everything you need to know, here>>

Here are the current crypto prices:

Capture.PNG

source
MI