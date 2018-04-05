CRYPTO INSIDER: The $25 billion reason bitcoin could stop plunging this month

- source
Bitcoin investors owe an estimated $25 billion in US taxes, according to Tom Lee, the cofounder of Fundstrat.
As Tax Day approaches, many bitcoin owners are selling their digital coins in exchange for dollars. Lee therefore believes some of the selling pressure on bitcoin will lift after the April 17 tax deadline.
What’s happening:
- Mt Gox CEO on Silk Road, the bitcoin exchange’s collapse, and losing 35kgs in prison
- TOM LEE: There’s a $25 billion reason bitcoin could stop plunging by mid-April
- Google will no longer accept Chrome extensions that mine cryptocurrencies
- A 200-year old idea offers a new way to trace stolen bitcoins
- How to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using Coinbase on your iPhone
- Paying taxes on bitcoin isn’t nearly as hard as it sounds
- How to buy Ripple’s XRP cryptocurrency
- An ETF veteran who ditched Wall Street for crypto explains how bitcoin can fit into a portfolio
