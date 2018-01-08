The Daily News ran a cover two years ago that looks a lot like the New York Times latest ad campaign

source The New York Times

The New York Times is running a new ad to highlight its sexual assault reporting.

The Daily News ran a cover page that looks uncannily similar, two years ago.

The New York Times debuted a powerful new ad during the Golden Globes on Sunday, attempting to highlight its groundbreaking sexual assault reporting in recent months. But The New York Daily News may be the one to walk away with at least some of the credit.

The full-page print ad in The Times features black text against a white background, with a back-and-forth between the words “He said” and “She said” for two lines, until the words “She said” take over the rest of the page.

The ad is uncannily similar to a headline that the Daily News carried over two years ago when the sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby became public. The similarities were pointed out by New York Post entertainment writer Johnny Oleknsinski on Twitter.

Gotta give the Daily News props for coming up with the NY Times’ new ad campaign two years ago. pic.twitter.com/2vJGl3Qbrv — Johnny Oleksinski (@JohnnyOMG) January 7, 2018

The Times partnered with ad agency Droga5 on the latest ads, which come on the heels of its hair-raising ad series about the value of truth last year. Business Insider reached out to the Times for comment but hadn’t heard back at the time of publication.