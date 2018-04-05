Dana White blasts Conor McGregor for starting a fracas at UFC event, claims police have issued an arrest warrant

source Ethan Miller/Getty

Conor McGregor and a group of men stormed a UFC event on Thursday and started a brawl by attacking a bus carrying several fighters.

UFC President Dana White blasted McGregor afterward, calling his behavior “disgusting” and saying he doesn’t want to have a working relationship with McGregor for the time being.

White said police had issued a warrant for McGregor’s arrest, but a report contradicted that claim.

Dana White called the fracas started by Conor McGregor and his team at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday “disgusting.”

After a press conference for UFC 223 this weekend, McGregor and his team stormed the arena and attacked a bus carrying several fighters. A video showed McGregor throwing a guardrail, a trash can, and other loose objects at the bus. One fighter, Michael Chiesa, was reportedly injured in the brawl and was sent to the hospital.

A video showed McGregor and several other men leaving Barclays and getting into an SUV afterward.

While the details of the event are still cloudy, White blasted McGregor afterward, saying he’s not eager to do business with McGregor any time soon.

“After this disgusting, despicable move, I think everybody’s relationship with Conor’s gonna be not so great,” White said.

“Not a great career move,” White added.

On Wednesday, White announced that UFC would strip McGregor of his lightweight championship belt, which he’s held since 2016, saying they would award it to the winner of this weekend’s Max Holloway-Khabib Nurmagomedov fight. McGregor tweeted his displeasure with the news shortly after.

McGregor was reportedly targeting Nurmagomedov, something White acknowledged. White said if McGregor wanted to fight Nurmagomedov, he should do it through UFC rather than attacking him.

“You could do whatever you wanted to Khabib within the limits of the rules of fighting,” White said. “But you wanna grab 30 f—ing friends and come down here and do what you did today? It’s disgusting.” White referred to the men with McGregor as “thugs.”

White wondered if McGregor was on drugs and chastised him for behaving violently as a father.

“I don’t know if he’s on drugs or what his deal is, but to come in and do this and act like this” White said. “You’re talking about a guy who has a baby. He just had a kid. This is how you’re acting? You have a son at home.”

Though White said police had issued a warrant for McGregor’s arrest and, his plane wouldn’t be allowed to leave, Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting reported that a New York Police Department spokesman said they had not issued a warrant, though they do want to speak to McGregor.

White said Artem Lobov was pulled from the UFC 223 card for getting involved in the brawl.

White has expressed a desire for McGregor to fight again, though he has said he wasn’t sure if McGregor would. If UFC does not bar McGregor, the organization now has a pretty good selling point if he ever wants to return.