DasCoin releases codebase on GitHub

Hybrid model cryptocurrency unlocks its digital ecosystem for the first time

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 16th April 2018 – DasCoin, the blockchain-based currency at the centre of an innovative digital asset system, has published the source code for its blockchain on GitHub. The move reflects the ethos of transparency at the heart the innovative cryptocurrency, whose unique hybrid model combines strong self-governance with a consortium blockchain.

GitHub is a repository for open source code that is popular with some of the world’s leading cryptocurrencies. The platform is used by many prospective customers as a destination to analyse code before making purchase decisions.

The DasCoin blockchain is built in C++ and is based upon Bitshare’s Graphene platform. Chosen for its exceptional speed, scalability and efficiency, the platform is one of the longest ledgers in existence and is designed to incorporate other emerging technologies as they are developed.



In publishing the code, almost every piece of information on DasCoin’s blockchain becomes available to view. The only part that remains private is DasCoin’s consortium blockchain node architecture, mitigating against attacks and permitting self-governance of the platform.

As a further security measure, DasCoin is both KYC and AML compliant. This ensures participants are verified, adding extra security, offering fraud prevention, further demonstrating a unique transparent system of operation.

Commenting on the publication, DasCoin CEO Michael Mathias said: “We believe that DasCoin’s unique hybrid model is a gamechanger for our industry, bringing together the very best characteristics of the centralised and decentralised frameworks in the cryptocurrency space.

“However, we recognise that to become the currency of trust for the new digital economy, we need an open window on how we operate. Publishing DasCoin’s codebase is an important step on this journey; not only does it underpin our commitment to a transparent digital ecosystem but it places DasCoin shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the world’s top cryptocurrencies, showcasing the strength of our technology for all to see.”

DasCoin’s blockchain has been future-proofed by the addition of key operations to the Graphene platform, such as access to WebWallet vaults (where DasCoin are stored), allowing for a vast ecosystem of services and products to be created in the future. In parallel with the expansion of its digital ecosystem, DasCoin will continue to publish code on GitHub over the coming year.

To view the DasCoin codebase visit: https://github.com/techsolutions-ltd/dascoin-blockchain

About DasCoin

DasCoin is the blockchain-based currency at the center of an innovative digital asset system that seeks to optimize the strengths and eliminate the weaknesses of existing currency systems. It is fast, efficient, balanced, secure and scalable.

DasCoin is focused on creating a digital currency that delivers superior performance through greater operational efficiency, increased transaction capacity, wider distribution, better governance and greater regulatory compliance. Protected by industry leading security protocols and a permissioned blockchain, DasCoin is a pioneer in the sector with the goal of becoming the world’s first mainstream digital currency.

DasCoin encompasses a fully-authenticated global community of users, world-class consortium blockchain technology, an integrated ecosystem, decentralized wallet access, a powerful incentivized growth engine, best-in-class payment system architecture and an interoperable blockchain protocol.

www.dascoin.com

https://dascoinexplorer.com