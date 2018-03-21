Datin in maid abuse case and bailor fail to show up in court; whereabouts unknown

Datin Rozita Mohamad Ali (right) did not show up at the High Court on Mar 21 for the hearing concerning her five-year good behaviour bond in a case involving abuse of her domestic helper Suyanti Sutrinso. YouTube screengrabs

A woman at the centre of a maid abuse case was a no-show at the High Court hearing concerning her good behaviour bond on Wednesday (Mar 21).

The whereabouts of Datin Rozita Mohamad Ali, 44, and her bailor were unknown at the time, New Straits Times reported.

Selangor head of prosecution Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad reportedly said that his team was unable to serve notice to Rozita as her homes in Petaling Jaya, Selangor and Melaka were both vacant.

At the same time, her bailor’s registered address was also found to be vacant on two occasions, Malay Mail reported.

“First there were problems and then we entered the home, and the bailor’s home was empty,” Iskandar was quoted by the news site as saying.

A notice was placed on the house door after the team was unable to reach the bailor, he added.

Malay Mail also reported that Iskandar told members of the press that Rozita’s defence team had informed him late on Tuesday that they were no longer representing her.

The review of her sentencing has been set for Mar 29, giving the prosecution one week to find Rozita.

She was earlier found guilty of abusing her Indonesian domestic helper, who suffered injuries on her face, limbs and internal organs.

While she was initially charged for attempted murder, the charge was eventually reduced to causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

She was sentenced to a five-year RM20,000 good behaviour bond as a result.

News of the sentence drew outrage online and prompted the Attorney-General file an appeal.

An online petition calling for “equal justice for the rich and poor” has garnered more than 67,000 signatures since launching on Mar 17.