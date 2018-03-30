Parkland survivor David Hogg urges Arby’s boycott over Fox News ties

David Hogg, a Parkland shooting survivor and gun-regulation activist, is calling for a boycott of Arby’s until the chain stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show.

Ingraham mocked Hogg on Twitter for not getting into the colleges he applied to.

Companies including Wayfair, TripAdvisor, Nutrish, and Nestlé have announced they will pull ads from Ingraham’s show after Hogg launched a boycott campaign.

Arby’s is getting dragged into the boycott battle playing out after Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked a Parkland shooting survivor on Twitter.

On Wednesday, David Hogg called for advertisers to pull their commercials from Ingraham’s Fox News show after the host mocked him on Twitter for not getting into colleges he applied to. Since Wednesday, companies including Wayfair, TripAdvisor, Nutrish, and Nestlé have announced they will pull ads.

On Thursday evening, Hogg took to Twitter to target another apparent Ingraham advertiser: sandwich chain Arby’s.

“Why do you support @IngrahamAngle ?” Hogg tweeted, with a screenshot showing an email to various Arby’s executives and press contacts.

Hogg seems to have deleted the tweet listing executives’ emails, with the caption “What’s the beef?” at some point on Friday morning.

Arby’s did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Other people backed up Hogg’s call for boycott on Twitter on Thursday.

@Arbys @ArbysCares I am not a fast food fan, in fact I refuse to eat any fast food—except your amazing turkey w/swiss sandwiches! Awesome, and wholesome. But, I noticed you advertise w/Internet bully @IngrahamAngle ???? Would hate for something to happen to my appetite for Arbys. — Rita Washko, MD (@rita_washko) March 30, 2018

Arby's Restaurant Group Inc Corporate Headquarters (678) 514-4100 1155 Perimeter Ctr Ste 1200

Atlanta GA 30338-5464 In case you want to help the kids just drop a short note via mail or call about Fox news and the Laura Ingraham Show — sensualgems (@SensualGemss) March 30, 2018

Ingraham apologized to Hogg on Twitter on Thursday. However, Hogg did not accept the apology, tweeting “an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough.”

Hogg added: “I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children.”