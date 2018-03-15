Death of two babies in separate incidents in Malaysia a grim reminder of child safety in motor vehicles

Child safety in motor vehicles is back in the spotlight following two separate incidents in Malaysia over the past week. Reuters

If there are any more lessons to be learned about child safety in motor vehicles, two recent tragic incidents in Malaysia have served as a grim reminder.

A two-year-old girl died on Wednesday (March 14) after her mother left her unattended in a parked car for four hours at a college car park in Port Dickson, reported The New Straits Times.

Media reports said the girl’s 32-year-old mother, who is a staff at the college, parked her car at 9am but forgot about her child.

She only realised she had left her daughter in the Proton Saga at 1pm and rushed to the car, only to find the girl unconscious, reported Free Malaysia Today.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Zainudin Ahmad said the woman rushed her daughter to the Port Dickson health clinic but she was already dead by then.

The girl is believe to have died of heatstroke and her mother is being investigated for child abuse.

Offenders can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined not more than RM20,000 ($5,100) if found guilty.

In an earlier incident, a nine-month-old girl died after being flung out of a car driven by her mother after the vehicle was involved in a freak accident at Kilometer 19.3 Jalan Seremban – Simpang Pertang last Sunday evening.

The crash involved three vehicles.

Police said the woman, Lim Hui Chee, 25, had been driving a Toyota Vios when she lost control of the car when she took a turn and crossed into the opposite lane of oncoming traffic before colliding with a Honda Civic.

The car is said to have spun many times following the initial collision before being hit by a Proton Saga which was also headed in the same direction as the Honda.

The baby girl, who had been held in her 26-year-old father’s arms at the time, was thrown out of the car into the middle of the road.

She was taken to Jelebu Hospital before being transferred to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital but died at about 7.50pm due to severe head injuries, said Jelebu Deputy Chief of Police, Deputy Superintendent Kamarul Rizal in a New Straits Times report.

Police are still investigating the incident.

The driver of the Proton Saga suffered neck injuries while the driver and passenger of the Honda Civic were unhurt.