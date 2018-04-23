We visited Deliveroo Editions’ latest Singapore kitchen which offers an exclusive way to order your food – here’s what it’s like

Deliveroo’s Editions facility in Lavender features a dine-in area and exclusive “Click and Collect” function. Deliveroo

Online food delivery platform Deliveroo is set to gain more ground in the food delivery business in Singapore while opening opportunities for closer collaboration with restaurant partners with its latest expansion.

The company just launched its second Deliveroo Editions – a physical central kitchen that hosts a variety of restaurants – in Singapore, marking the anniversary of its first Editions site in Katong.

The new Editions site is another step forward to help its restaurant partners expand, create new brands and draw in new customers who in turn have access to a wider array of food choices, according to Deliveroo.

Dubbed “Editions 2”, the site is touted as a catalyst to provide restaurant partners a “competitive advantage” and make onsite ordering a more seamless experience for customers.

Business Insider was invited to the launch of the new Editions site at CT Hub 2 in the Lavender area on Monday (Apr 23). Here’s what it was like.

The first thing that surprised us was the warehouse aesthetic.

Vibrantly-coloured shutters serving as external walls, with some bearing Deliveroo and Deliveroo Editions logos, offer a welcoming sight to visitors.

Some shutters are playfully adorned with Singlish phrases such as “Makan time!” and “Die die must try!”, radiating a strong local flavour accompanied with an overall minimalist look.

With the opposite facade bearing an equally striking design, finding the location on your own is close to impossible.

Business Insider/ Jonathan Loh

If the flamboyantly designed shutters somehow doesn’t catch your eye, then the pick-up station might.

This is where Deliveroo riders pick up the food ordered for delivery to their respective customers.

Screens installed at the station display the latest deals for customers and information for Deliveroo riders such as time until food orders are ready for delivery.

Admittedly, at first glance, the design of the station looked like a bubble tea stall awkwardly wedged between two Deliveroo establishments.

Business Insider/ Jonathan Loh

Entering through the front door will bring you directly into a waiting and dine-in area – yes, you can actually eat there too.

Customers are free to use the tables and chairs while waiting to collect their orders onsite and for those dining in. Deliveroo riders can also relax here while waiting for food to be prepared for delivery.

However, don’t expect to easily snap up a table during the lunch rush as there aren’t many seats and tables to go around like a full-fledged restaurant.

Deliveroo

A”Click and Collect” function has been integrated into the Deliveroo app and is exclusive to this Editions site.

With the function, customers can order and collect their food directly from Deliveroo’s restaurant partners onsite via a virtual menu. Depending on the restaurant being ordered from, customers may be able to customise their meals to their liking as well.

Seven restaurants of various cuisines are housed here: Aloha Poke, Street of Saigon, Kurry Korner, Da Paolo Pizza Bar, Blu Kouzina, Wolf Burgers and Do Si Rak.

Customers can also order food from “virtual brands” created by these restaurants, which offer cuisines unique to Deliveroo. These brands would appear as separate entities on the Deliveroo app.

Deliveroo

Corridors that flank both sides of the dining area lead to the kitchens operated by the restaurant partners.

The restaurant partners are given autonomy over how they run their respective kitchens.

Despite high standards imposed by Deliveroo on food hygiene and strict quality assurance guidelines, its restaurant partners have found their experiences operating at Editions to be frictionless, so they say.

“It’s been very smooth-sailing. No glitches so far. We have been getting quite a number of orders and that has been a good start for us given the two weeks we’ve been here,” said Ms Sarah Jane Lin, co-founder of Wolf Burgers.

Her husband and fellow co-founder Soh Wen Ming added: “It’s actually one of the nicest kitchens our staff have worked in.”

Deliveroo

Deliveroo co-founder Will Shu who was in town for the launch spoke about the motivations behind opening a second Editions site.

“Our reason to open a new site was really to be neighbourhood-specific. We used our data to look at a particular neighbourhood to identify which areas are in high demand and what cuisines are missing,” he said.

He added that several of its existing restaurant partners from the first Editions site supported the expansion and have since moved to the new site.

When compared to the first site, the second one has improved in terms of layout, giving restaurant partners more individual space, according to Shu.

Implementing the dine-in area and “Click and Collect” function is also a first for Deliveroo with the intention of connecting closer with customers and plans are being made to improve further, he said.

Deliveroo

Our thoughts: Although Deliveroo’s second Editions site may not be the most sophisticated of its kind, it does its job in helping Deliveroo’s partners take the next step in their businesses.