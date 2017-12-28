Vehicle registered to Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson reportedly found wrecked and abandoned

A vehicle registered to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson was reportedly found abandoned after an accident on Sunday.

A representative for Jackson released a statement saying the vehicle was borrowed by a friend, and that Jackson was unaware of the incident.

Jackson missed the Buccaneers’ matchup last week due to an ankle injury, and it’s unclear whether he will suit up for Tampa Bay in their season finale this Sunday.

A vehicle registered to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson was involved in a single-car accident on Sunday night, according to police reports reviewed by NFL.com.

The vehicle, a 2016 Chevy Silverado, was found abandoned after it had struck a tree. Inside the vehicle, police reportedly found two hollow-point bullets, which are legal in Florida, as well as a small amount of marijuana that would constitute a misdemeanor in the state.

The report from NFL.com also says Jackson initially declined to cooperate with police, but later gave officers the name of the alleged driver.

A representative for Jackson made a statement on the matter:

“It was a friend of DeSean’s who borrowed his car while he was out of town,” Denise White, a representative for Jackson, said. “None of what was in the car was his obviously. He’s dealing with the person that was using it without his knowledge privately. The incident is being handled.”

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht also released a statement, saying, “We are aware of a one-car accident involving a vehicle registered to DeSean Jackson on the night of Dec. 24. Our understanding is that DeSean has been in contact with authorities and is cooperating with the investigation.”

Jackson did not play in the Buccaneers Week 16 matchup against the Panthers on Sunday due to an injury. It is unclear whether he will play in Tampa Bay’s season finale on Sunday against the Saints.