Deutsche Bank’s cohead of investment banking is reportedly thinking about leaving

A statue is pictured in front of the former head quarters of Germany’s largest business bank, Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, January 28, 2013.
source
REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Garth Ritchie, Deutsche Bank’s top markets chief and global cohead of investment banking, is thinking about leaving the firm as soon as this year, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.
The WSJ’s Jenny Strasburg reports that Ritchie has had “multiple conversations” with Deutsche Bank’s chairman, Paul Achleitner, about leaving the bank. The report said the conversations are continuing and no decisions have been made.