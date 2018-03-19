DFA Design for Asia Awards 2018 – Open for Submission from 26 March – Honouring the Design Solution for Betterment in Asia

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 March 2018 – In the recent decade, Asia has been the spotlight in the international scene, rapidly evolving and developing on all fronts. Together with the dramatic change on the climate, the habitat and the community on a global scale, we are seeing a new set of challenges faced by Asian societies. Design, now more than ever, is becoming crucial in combating these challenges. Through design thinking and people-centric approach, design solutions can better enhance and uplift the social and economic well-being of our cities.





In the past 15 years, DFA Design for Asia Awards, organised by Hong Kong Design Centre and funded by Create Hong Kong, has been an influential platform in underpinning designers’ contribution and acknowledging the positive impact of user-centric designs in Asia. The Awards covers a total of 26 design categories under four design disciplines: (1) Apparel & Accessory, (2) Communication, (3) Environmental and (4) Product and Industrial Design.

“The Asia design trend in the past 15 years can be summarised by the DFA Design for Asia Awards winning projects. The projects showcased the best solution in combating different society challenges of the time. Stepping into our 16th year, the Awards will continue to celebrate the excellence in the betterment for Asia, and connecting good designs with the public,” said Professor Eric Yim, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre.

DFA Design for Asia Awards 2018 will open for global submission from 26 March 2018 onwards. Submissions by 30 April 2018 will enjoy a 50% off on registration fee.





Submission Details

Date: 26 March 2018 09:00 – 29 June 2018 17:00

(Hong Kong Time; GMT+8)

Entry Fee: HK$2,000 per entry

Discount: Submissions by 30 April 2018 23:59

(Hong Kong Time; GMT+8)

will enjoy 50% off at HK$1,000 per entry

Submission: www.dfaa.dfaawards.com (Online submission only)





Entry Requirement

The Awards covers four major design disciplines in 26 categories. Design projects, produced and launched in one or more Asian markets* between 1 January 2016 and 31 May 2018, are eligible for Awards submission by the design’s owner or client, the brand’s owner, designer or design consultancy.





(1) Apparel & Accessory Design Men’s Apparel

Women’s Apparel

Children’s Apparel

Functional Apparel

Fashion Accessories

Footwear

Textiles & Sundries (2) Communication Design Identity & Branding

New Media

Packaging

Publications

Posters

Typography

Marketing Campaigns (3) Environmental Design Home & Residential Spaces

Hospitality & Leisure Spaces

Culture, Public and Exhibition Spaces

Retail and Showroom Spaces

Workspaces

Green and Sustainable Spaces

Event and Stage Design (4) Product and Industrial Design Household Appliances

Homewares

Professional & Commercial Products

Information & Communications Technology Products

Leisure & Entertainment Products



