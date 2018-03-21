DHL Supply Chain Vietnam appoints Drew Duncan as Country Managing Director

Drew Duncan’s appointment will ensure DHL’s supply chain business in Vietnam is structured for growth, ready to increase its footprint and market coverage

He will steer growth in warehouse management, transportation management and value added supply chain services in this new role

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 21 March 2018 – DHL Supply Chain, the global market leader for contract logistics solutions, today announced the appointment of Drew Duncan as Managing Director of DHL Supply Chain Vietnam. In his new role, Drew will manage the strategic development of DHL Supply Chain Vietnam, steering growth in warehouse management, transportation management and value added supply chain services.





Drew has more than 13 years’ experience in the logistics industry and has spent six years with DHL Supply Chain Thailand. Prior to this appointment, Drew was the Vice President — Retail, managing a combined workforce of over 6,000 personnel, 30 distribution centers and a fleet in excess of 3,000 vehicles. Drew is a pioneering leader of change, and has employed many globally tested supply chain innovations in our local operations, yielding significant improvements in cost and service for our customers.

Kevin Burrell, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster (Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar), said: “Vietnam’s economy is growing rapidly, and this dynamic environment demands a leader who drives constant improvement across all areas of our business. We are pleased to announce the appointment of Drew Duncan as Managing Director of our operations in Vietnam. Having worked in Southeast Asia for half of his career, Drew has a keen understanding of regional and local culture. With his illustrious track record and rich experience working within DHL, we are confident of fulfilling our promise of being the leading enabler for our customers in the country and contributing to improving our consumers’ daily lives. We have huge ambitions for our business in Vietnam, and look forward to capitalizing new opportunities under Drew’s stewardship”.

DHL aims to provide a one-stop service for logistics supply chain integration to global standards, supporting local and international customers in various sectors — Retail, Consumer, Technology, Automotive, Life Sciences, Chemical, Engineering and Manufacturing. Its diverse expertise enables speedy operational set-up for customers from all sectors using DHL’s multi-user warehouses and transport networks. DHL Supply Chain sees a real opportunity in Vietnam to help its customers grow successfully and constantly improve safety, quality and cost management through innovation and market differentiated services.

