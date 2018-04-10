Awkwardness ensues as top Democratic senator asks Mark Zuckerberg if he’ll reveal what hotel he stayed at last night

Sen. Durbin: “Would yoube comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed inlast night?”

Zuckerberg: “Uh — no.”

Durbin: “If you have messaged anybody this week, would youshare with us the names of the people you have messaged?”https://t.co/CbFO899XlUpic.twitter.com/OZJrLFObNE

