Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that he seriously explored running for president — and Oprah said she ‘really, really pushed him’ to do it

In an interview with Vogue, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed he seriously considered running for president.

A 2020 presidential run had been rumored, but Disney’s acquisition of assets from Fox extended Iger’s stay until 2021.

Oprah Winfrey even pushed Iger to run for president and said he’s “one of the people I respect most in the world.”

In a revealing interview with Vogue, Disney CEO Bob Iger admitted that he seriously considered a 2020 presidential run – and Oprah Winfrey said she pushed him to do it.

Prior to Disney’s acquisition of assets from Fox, it was rumored that Iger had considered a 2020 presidential run. But the Fox deal prolonged Iger’s stay with Disney until 2021, and put to rest any potential run for the White House.

Now, Iger has finally addressed the rumors head-on. And it turns out there was a lot of truth in them.

Iger told Vogue he “believed that there was a need for someone in high elected office to be more open-minded.” After gaining his wife Willow Bay’s reluctant permission – who he said hated the idea – he began to seriously explore the possibility of a presidential run.

“The thought I had was coming from the patriot in me, growing up at a time when we respected our politicians not only for what they stood for but because of what they accomplished,” he said. “I am horrified at the state of politics in America today, and I will throw stones in multiple directions.”

Iger told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 that many people had urged him to seek political office.

One of those people was Oprah Winfrey (who was previously rumored to be considering a presidential run herself). And she still thinks Iger would be the perfect candidate for president, she told Vogue.

“Bob is one of the people I respect most in the world,” she said. “That’s a very short list. He is infinitely capable of multiple categories of expertise, and he has created an environment where you can disagree with him – and that’s not just because I’m Oprah. I really, really pushed him to run for president, so much so that I said to him, ‘Gee, if you ever decide to run for office, I will go door to door carrying leaflets. I will go sit and have tea with people.'”