Diversity Key to Unlocking Value in the Community

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 8 January 2018 – NS BlueScope Malaysia has increased its efforts to forge a sustainable future through community engagement and diversity. Recognising that a fully engaged community is an essential component of sustainability to unlocking further economic value. NS BlueScope has continued to implement changes which have started to see positive results. This is in-line with the Malaysian government’s recent efforts to create a business-friendly ecosystem which takes into consideration, “People, Planet and Profit” as the country moves closer to becoming a high income develop nation.

Given the rising challenges from the increasingly competitive global marketplace, we believe that Budget 2018 will play an integral part in maintaining Malaysia’s strong levels of productivity and most importantly moving towards inclusive economic growth that incorporates the need for diversity in the workplace as a factor of success into the future.

NS BlueScope welcomes the government’s initiative in improving the levels of diversity on boards of companies both GLC’s and GLIC’s will include up to 30% women, childcare facilities in all new office buildings and personal income tax exemption to encourage women to return to the workforce. With 2018 named “Women Empowerment Year” it is clear that the government is serious about these policies to empower and build diversity in the workplace.

At NS BlueScope, we know that our success comes from our people, moving sustainably into the future success will come from the diversity of our people. In 2018, we are focused and committed to improve gender diversity in our manufacturing operations to exceed our current level of 10% female workers. Through focused recruitment strategies and development & training initiatives our aspirations for a gender diverse workforce can be achieved in coming years.





Our vision for gender diversity has become easier following the steps taken in the latest budget, at NS BlueScope we know that diversity helps produce superior products and services for a diverse global market. Diversity of thought is also key to ensure that we innovate and get ahead of the competition.

Diversity needs a conducive environment to take root, with an allocation of RM2.2 Billion aimed at making available thousands of houses and units for the public in various income levels the government remains committed to the wellbeing of the people. NS BlueScope remains committed to the supply of quality roofing materials so that the next generation of Malaysians will know homes that are safe, durable and sustainable.

As the nation sets its sights on a new aspiration as spelled out in TN50, NS BlueScope believes that workplace diversity and inclusion is necessary to raise the quality and standards of local steel to ensure competitiveness in the current market environment. With this approach, moving forward through continual investment in diversity, innovation and technology to develop highly skilled human capital is viewed as the best pathway to success.

About NS BlueScope Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

For more than 20 years NS BlueScope Malaysia has been an integral part of the building materials industry in Malaysia. Now as a reputable and major manufacturing, marketing and distribution company we continue to serve the needs of the construction industry in Malaysia.

A global company with a significant local footprint, it currently owns and operates a coated steel building plant (NS BlueScope Malaysia, Kapar) and five roll-forming manufacturing plants — NS BlueScope Lysaght, Shah Alam; NS BlueScope Lysaght, Sabah; NS BlueScope Lysaght, Sarawak; NS BlueScope Lysaght, Singapore; and NS BlueScope Lysaght, Brunei — employing some 500 people.

With products produced locally, used in iconic projects and housing that improve the daily lives of people, NS BlueScope Malaysia is the only local manufacturer of COLORBOND® pre-painted steel, ZINCALUME® and TRUECORE® aluminium and zinc coated steel.

NS BlueScope Malaysia is a leader in innovative and green manufacturing practices, as the first coated steel manufacturer in Malaysia to receive SIRIM’s Eco-Label certification. Our commitment to sustainability has been recognised by the Malaysian Green Building Confederation in the publication of the Green Pages Malaysia directory and MyHIJAU directory by GreenTech Malaysia. NS BlueScope is also accredited by the Singapore Green Building Council and its continual improvements in best practices are accredited through Quality Management System ISO 9001 and Environmental management System ISO14001.

NS BlueScope Malaysia is a part of BlueScope Steel Limited Australia, one of the world’s largest manufacturers listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: BSL). As the leading the supplier of premium metallic coated and painted steel building products, the strength of BlueScope is its global network with more than 100 facilities in 17 countries, employing over 17,000 people serving thousands of customers.

BlueScope drives growth in premium branded coated and painted steel markets in the Asia-Pacific region and builds on the strong value proposition offering customers across the Pacific Rim from Asia, Australia, New Zealand and to the west coast of North America high quality building materials.

For more information about NS BlueScope Malaysia, visit www.bluescope.com.my or email enquiries@bluescope.com