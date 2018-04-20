DJ and producer Avicii has died at 28

source Avicii/Press

Swedish DJ and producer Tim Bergling, known by his stage name Avicii, has died at the age of 28, his representatives told Variety.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his representatives said in a statement. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Developing…