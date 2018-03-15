Donald Trump Jr.’s wife has filed for divorce

caption Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump attend the 102nd White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on April 30, 2016 in Washington, DC. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s eldest son, The New York Post’s Page Six reported Thursday.

The divorce is not contested, meaning the president’s daughter-in-law does not expect a fight over custody of the couple’s children or assets.

Friends told the Post that the pair, who married in 2005 and have five children together, have been living largely separate lives. According to Page Six sources, Donald Jr.’s political involvement and aggressive social media prescience played a part in the split.

“The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there,” one source told the Post.

Unlike other Trump family members, including Eric Trump’s wife, Lara, Vanessa has maintained a low profile over the last few years, largely staying out of politics. Meanwhile, Donald Jr. has been a vocal supporter of his father’s, campaigning alongside him during the 2016 election and fiercely defending him on social media and cable news ever since.

The divorce comes just a month after Vanessa was sent to the hospital after opening an envelope addressed to Donald Jr. that contained a white powder, which was later determined not to be hazardous, along with a threatening note.

Happy birthday @realDonaldTrump we hope you have an incredible day! pic.twitter.com/WtwkLCx8nH — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) June 14, 2017

Donald Jr., who took over leadership of the Trump Organization with Eric following the election, has remained an outspoken unofficial spokesperson for the Trump administration, repeatedly attracting criticism for factually inaccurate and, critics say, offensive social media posts.

The couple met in 2003 at a fashion show.

“Donald Trump comes up to me with his son: ‘Hi, I’m Donald Trump. I wanted to introduce you to my son Donald Trump Jr.,'” Vanessa Trump told The New York Times in 2006.

The conversation was awkward – and things only got more uncomfortable. During the intermission of the show, Trump spotted Vanessa again. And he once again decided to introduce the model to his son.

The Times wrote: “‘Donald comes back up to me again, “I don’t think you’ve met my son Donald Trump Jr.,”‘ Vanessa Trump recalled. She remembers responding, ‘Yeah, we just met, five minutes ago.'”

Six weeks later, they met again at a mutual friend’s party, The Times said. They didn’t recognize each other until after an hourlong conversation.

“Then suddenly, something clicked: Wait, you were at that fashion show. Wait, you’re ‘the one with the retarded dad!’ Vanessa blurted out,” The Times reported.

Kate Taylor contributed reporting.