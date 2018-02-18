Donovan Mitchell dons a Vince Carter jersey and beats Larry Nance Jr to win Slam Dunk Contest

Donovan Mitchell took home the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest trophy on Saturday night, beating Larry Nance Jr. in the final round.

Mitchell paid homage to Vince Carter with his final dunk of the night, donning his jersey and matching one of Carter’s iconic dunks.

Mitchell was the cleanest dunker of the night, but some would likely argue that Nance Jr. pulled off the most difficult dunk of the night, nailing an absolutely ridiculous “double tap” dunk in the finals.

Donovan Mitchell won the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night, with two of his four dunks earning a perfect score from the judges.

Mitchell started the night off with a bang – bringing out another hoop to throw an impressive alley-oop to himself.

For his second dunk of the night, Mitchell kept with the time-honored tradition of drunking over other people – in this case, his sister and Kevin Hart. The dunk was Mitchell’s first 50 of the night, and would propel him into the final for two more dunks against Larry Nance Jr. to determine the title.

“That’s whatwe’ve been waiting for!”@spidadmitchellposts a 50 with a little help from @KevinHart4real!ðx¬ pic.twitter.com/hlI8AtJ8sn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 18, 2018

In the final, Nance Jr. impressed, with what was immedaitely dubbed a “double-tap dunk” that was likely the highest degree of difficulty dunk pulled off by any competitor in the contest.

But it wasn’t enough to beat Mitchell.

On his final dunk of the night, Mitchell changed into a Vince Carter jersey and paid homage to the Dunk Contest legend.

While somewhat inconsistent judging from a panel that included the likes of Mark Wahlberg and DJ Khaled left some desiring a different result, there’s no doubt Mitchell is one of the top dunkers in the league, and he showed every bit of his verticality and creativity on Saturday night.

All-Star Weekend concludes on Sunday with Team LeBron taking on Team Curry.