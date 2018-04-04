Double Victory for Etiqa Insurance at World Finance Markets Awards and Singapore 1000

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 04 April 2018 – Etiqa Insurance scoops two major wins at both national and international awards recently. The progressive insurer received the ‘Most Innovative Finance Firm — Singapore 2018’ award at the 2018 World Finance Markets Awards for its impressive digitalisation and technology-based solutions, such as the Straight Through Processing (STP) of travel claims, auto claims processing of flight delays, real time claims payment via eWallet and DBS Ideal Rapid and policy cancellation via Robotics Process Automation (RPA).

The World Finance Markets awards are the world’s most premier finance and business awards, honouring corporations for excellence, achievements and creating global recognition for business leaders and organisations worldwide. Etiqa Insurance is proud to be selected from a very competitive group of entrants, all of whom demonstrate unique and exceptional service delivery towards the evolving financial sector in Singapore.

Furthermore, Etiqa also bags another prestigious award – ‘Singapore 1000 Company — Emerging 2018’, making history with its debut win in the Singapore 1000 by being ranked among Singapore’s top 1000 corporations and SMEs. The award recognises companies that achieved excellence based on solid financial performance for the financial period ending between 01 June 2016 and 31 May 2017. This is the first time which Etiqa has been ranked amongst other emerging corporations in the Singapore 1000 rankings, indicating its strong performance in year-on-year growth. The award is a firm recognition of Etiqa’s impressive growth in sales, net profit and total assets, relative to its peers.

Commenting on the dual wins, Sue Chi Kong, Chief Executive Officer of Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd., said, “Etiqa successfully proved its service excellence through the fast track delivery of solutions that culminate in better experiences for our customers. We are delighted to be recognised as a leader in innovation in the insurance industry and for our strong financial performance. This recognition is a testament of the hard work and commitment of everyone in the company, as well as a firm affirmation of the trust that our customers and partners have in our brand.”

As an insurer known for its disruptive innovation, Etiqa Insurance has also proved its ongoing commitment to humanise insurance through its innovative business and technology initiatives, such as its latest developments — the first free in-flight insurance that includes up to S$50,000 in personal accident coverage, which provides coverage upon three hours flight delay with an add-on of just S$4, across all flights and its instantaneous travel claims encashment via PayNow.





For more information on Etiqa, visit www.etiqa.com.sg.





Etiqa Insurance — A Singapore Insurance Company with Asian and International Expertise

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. is a licensed life and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). In July 2017, Fitch affirmed the company’s “A-” rating for its financial strength and stable outlook.





Etiqa has been protecting Singaporeans since 1961 with a range of general insurance solutions that constantly evolve to meet their ever-changing needs. As the appointed insurer for the Housing Development Board (HDB) Fire Insurance Scheme in Singapore, we have been protecting homes since 2009. In August 2014, we added a comprehensive suite of life insurance solutions to our stable of products.





Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, one of Asia’s leading banking groups with more than 22 million customers worldwide in 20 countries; and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with 33 million customers across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 180 years, with a focus to provide world class insurance solutions to consumers in Europe and Asia through market leading joint ventures.





At Etiqa, we believe in our brand promise of humanising insurance, by placing people over policies in everything we do. We are passionate about helping Singaporeans protect themselves and their loved ones today and helping them plan for a financially secure tomorrow.