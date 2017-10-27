The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 8 of the NFL season

source Al Bello/Getty Images

Daily fantasy presents a new challenge every week, with football fans looking to put together the best lineup possible from a menu that offers literally every player taking the field on Sunday.

Last week was another hit-or-miss week for our value plays – Adrian Peterson fell apart after his hot start, but Evan Engram finished as a top-5 tight end on the day, and Allen Hurns as a top-15 receiver.

This week, we’re back at it, trying to identify the best, affordable players for your DraftKings lineup. Everyone wants to load their teams with studs sure to light up the box score, but it’s finding the undervalued players that allows you to max out your budget on the likes of A.J. Green and Tom Brady this week.

Below we’ve picked some of our best value plays for daily fantasy this week. Consider them when trying to find a few extra dollars to upgrade elsewhere in your lineup.

QB: Josh McCown, $5,600

Despite proving a capable quarterback game after game, Josh McCown is still getting no respect from whatever algorithm sets the prices at DraftKings. At home against the Falcons this week, he’ll have plenty of chances to pad the stat sheet.

RB: Joe Mixon, $4,700

With the Bengals expected to roll on the Colts this week, Joe Mixon emerges as a solid play in the backfield. He’s been running stronger in recent weeks and will be facing an Indianapolis defense that’s been allowing 125 yards per game.

RB: Tarik Cohen, $4,600

While the Bears offense has failed to inspire fear in the hearts of opposing defenses, Tarik Cohen is one player who has the ability to be a game-changer on the field. Bad offensive stretches like the Bears are currently going through don’t last forever, and when the curse breaks it’s likely Cohen will be the catalyst.

WR: Nelson Agholor, $5,500

Nelson Agholor has been a pick in this column a few times and this week is another good spot for the Eagles slot man. Philadelphia is at home facing the lowly 49ers and will be looking to pour on the points, and with Jason Peters going down, quick looks to the slot might be in order.

WR: Mohamed Sanu, $4,900

In last week’s loss to the Patriots, Mohamed Sanu had his best game of the season so far and was the Falcons best receiver not named Julio Jones. With Atlanta’s offense still trying to find its rhythm, Sanu is an option Matt Ryan will likely be looking to keep involved in the gameplan.

WR: Marquise Goodwin, $3,900

On the other side of the Eagles-Niners matchup, Marquise Goodwin emerges as a fun player to throw a flyer on if you need to fill out your receivers at a bargain price. His stats have been trending upward all year and the Eagles might not have a defensive player that can match his speed in the open field.

TE: Tyler Kroft, $3,000

Tyler Kroft has three touchdowns in the past three weeks, having proven himself a reliable red zone target for the Bengals. If you expect Cincinnati to run over the Colts this Sunday, Kroft is a good pick to find the end zone again.

DEF: Bears, $2,500

This might be a good week to splurge on a better defense (they never cost that much anyways), but if you’ve already filled out the perfect lineup in your skill positions and can only spend the bare minimum on your defensive unit, the Bears are a high-risk, high-reward play as they head to New Orleans to play the Saints.

