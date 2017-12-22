The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 16 of the NFL season

source Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Playing daily fantasy is always a game of highs and lows, but last week our value picks were extreme on both sides of that spectrum.

Nick Foles threw for four touchdowns in one of the best quarterback fantasy performances of the week, outscoring more expensive options, including Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Matt Ryan. In addition, JuJu Smith-Schuster went off for 114 yards on just six receptions. On the other side of the coin, Brent Celek and the Browns’ defense scored just one point with their combined efforts.

This week, we’re back at it, trying to identify the best, affordable players for your DraftKings lineup. Below we’ve picked some of our best value plays for daily fantasy. Consider them when trying to find a few extra dollars to upgrade elsewhere in your lineup.

QB: Tyrod Taylor, $5,500

source Tom Szczerbowski/Getty

Tyrod Taylor has been a regular entrant in this spot mostly because there are few quarterbacks you can trust that also don’t cost a fortune. That said, there’s reason to like Taylor here. Although the Bills failed to find the end zone when they played the Patriots earlier in the season, New England has looked susceptible the past two weeks and the Bills have enough offensive talent to cause them trouble.

RB: Dion Lewis, $6,000

source Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Dion Lewis should be the featured back for the Patriots this week with Rex Burkhead out due to injury. Lewis is averaging over five yards a carry and has scored 15 points or more in four of the past six weeks even with Burkhead getting the bulk of the workload.

RB: Bilal Powell, $4,000

source Chris Graythen/Getty Images

With Bryce Petty under center, Bilal Powell became the center of the Jets offense. This week he faces the Chargers, who currently sport the third worst rushing defense in the league.

WR: Mike Evans, $6,400

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston apologized to Mike Evans this week for not targeting him more. With two games left in the season and very little on the line for Tampa Bay, this Sunday is a great opportunity for Winston to make up for lost time.

WR: Martavis Bryant, $5,600

source Joe Sargent/Getty Images

With Antonio Brown sidelined until the postseason, Martavis Bryant becomes a key target for Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offensive attack, and with the AFC playoff picture packed at the top, Pittsburgh can’t let off the gas for a second.

WR: Kenny Stills, $4,000

source Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Kenny Stills has been cold the past two week, but he’s had a few weeks this year as an extremely solid value in daily fantasy. Up against the subpar pass defense of the Kansas City Chiefs this week and costing just $4,000 of your budget, he’s a solid player to throw in your lineup.

TE: Eric Ebron, $3,700

source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Eric Ebron has led the Lions in targets for two straight week and seen his fantasy production go up because of it. Detroit still has an outside shot at making the playoffs, so there’s no reason for them not to run up the score this week against the Bengals.

DEF: Cowboys, $2,500

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Cowboys have their season on the line and the Seahawks scored just seven points last week. The return of Ezekiel Elliott will likely help Dallas control the tempo of the game a bit as well, and for just $2,500, they’re a solid option if you’re down to your last dollars.

Now check out our best bets for Week 16