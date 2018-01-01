Evan Spiegel personally paid Drake to perform at Snapchat’s New Year’s party — check it out

caption Left: Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel. Right: Drake. source Dave Smith/Business Insider

Snap, Inc. held its massive New Years Eve party in downtown Los Angeles. It cost a reported $4 million, with CEO Evan Spiegel personally sponsoring a performance from Drake.

The Snapchat employees in attendance were reportedly under a strict “no photos” rule, with the Snapchat app itself blocking them from sending snaps from the venue.

However, some photos and videos did get out, showing a massive and lavish bash.

Snap, Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, held its lavish New Years Eve party at the L.A. Live complex in downtown Los Angeles. The highlight of the night: A surprise performance by Drake.

TMZ reported earlier that the party cost around $4 million, with Snapchat employees getting flown in from all over the globe for the massive bash. Snap declined to confirm that number, but a spokesperson says that Snap CEO Evan Spiegel himself personally sponsored Drake’s appearance.

Taylor Lorenz of The Daily Beast reports via Twitter that the party was under a strict order of secrecy – the Snapchat app itself blocked any photos sent from the L.A. Live complex, and employees were told not to share any photos otherwise, either. We’ve reached out to Snap to confirm.

Snapchat blocked all snaps coming from Microsoft theater and surrounding venues where their giant NYE party was held last night and employees were explicitly told that they were not allowed to post anything from the party — even on Snapchat — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) January 1, 2018

Regardless, some photos and videos of the night did appear on Instagram, and they show that Snapchat threw a massive, formal bash. Captions on some of the Instagram posts seem to confirm the “no photos” rule at the party.

And Drake apparently gave a performance to remember:

Snap Inc. was celebrating a year that saw its long-awaited IPO. It’s now a $17 billion company that posted $561 million in losses for the 9 months ending September 30th, 2017.