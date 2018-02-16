Drake gave away nearly a million dollars in the new music video for his No. 1 single ‘God’s Plan’

By
John Lynch, Business Insider US
-
Drake in the

caption
Drake in the “God’s Plan” music video.
source
YouTube/DrakeVEVO

  • Rapper Drake said he gave away the entire $996,631.90 budget of his new “God’s Plan” music video during its production in Miami, Florida.
  • The Miami Herald previously reported that Drake recently donated $25,000 to a Miami high school and $50,000 to the University of Miami, both of which he performs at in the uplifting video.

Rapper Drake said he gave away nearly a million dollars in the production of the new music video for his single “God’s Plan,” which has held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the three weeks since its release.

The video opens with lines of text that read, “The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label.”

In the uplifting video, the 31-year-old rapper donates oversized checks and full carts of free groceries to citizens of Miami, Florida.

The Miami Herald previously reported that Drake recently donated $25,000 to a Miami high school and $50,000 to the University of Miami, both of which he performs at in the “God’s Plan” video.

Watch the video below: