Drake tied Elvis Presley’s number of top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, after his latest release, “Nice For What,” hit No. 1 on the chart, dethroning his previous No. 1 single, “God’s Plan.”
The rapper has now earned 25 top 10 singles on Billboard’s chart, which matches the mark Presley set with his last top 10 single, 1972’s “Burning Love.”
Billboard notes that Drake has also added to the record he holds of the most Hot 100 entries among solo acts, with “Nice For What” being his 162nd single on the chart.
Drake still has ground to make up on the list of artists with the most top 10 singles, however. His contemporary Rihanna currently ranks third with 31 top 10 singles, and they are both chasing Madonna.
Here are the 14 bands and solo artists with the most Billboard Hot 100 top 10 singles of all time:
Jay-Z — 21 singles
Whitney Houston — 23 singles
Paul McCartney — 23 singles
The Rolling Stones — 23 singles
Elvis Presley — 25 singles
Drake — 25 singles
Mariah Carey — 27 singles
Janet Jackson — 27 singles
Elton John — 27 singles
Stevie Wonder — 28 singles
Michael Jackson — 29 singles
Rihanna — 31 singles
The Beatles — 34 singles
Madonna — 38 singles
