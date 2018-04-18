Drake has tied Elvis Presley’s number of top 10 singles — here’s where he ranks all time

By
John Lynch, Business Insider US
-

Drake tied Elvis Presley’s number of top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, after his latest release, “Nice For What,” hit No. 1 on the chart, dethroning his previous No. 1 single, “God’s Plan.”

The rapper has now earned 25 top 10 singles on Billboard’s chart, which matches the mark Presley set with his last top 10 single, 1972’s “Burning Love.”

Billboard notes that Drake has also added to the record he holds of the most Hot 100 entries among solo acts, with “Nice For What” being his 162nd single on the chart.

Drake still has ground to make up on the list of artists with the most top 10 singles, however. His contemporary Rihanna currently ranks third with 31 top 10 singles, and they are both chasing Madonna.

Here are the 14 bands and solo artists with the most Billboard Hot 100 top 10 singles of all time:

Jay-Z — 21 singles

Whitney Houston — 23 singles

Paul McCartney — 23 singles

Paul McCartney
The Rolling Stones — 23 singles

Elvis Presley — 25 singles

Drake — 25 singles

Mariah Carey — 27 singles

Janet Jackson — 27 singles

Elton John — 27 singles

Stevie Wonder — 28 singles

Michael Jackson — 29 singles

Rihanna — 31 singles

The Beatles — 34 singles

Madonna — 38 singles

