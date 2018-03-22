Dropbox has priced its public offering at $21 — above the range it set on Wednesday

By
Becky Peterson, Business Insider US
-

source
Steve Jennings / Getty Images

  • Dropbox has set its public offering share price at $21, according to The Wall Street Journal.
  • This is above the $18 to $20 range the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
  • That gives the San Francisco-based file sharing company an $8.24 billion valuation.
  • Dropbox initially set its price range from $16 to $18 on March 12, before raising its price again on Wednesday due to investor interest.
  • Dropbox is expected to begin trading on Friday at the NASDAQ under the ticker “DBX.”