Dropbox has priced its public offering at $21 — above the range it set on Wednesday

- Dropbox has set its public offering share price at $21, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- This is above the $18 to $20 range the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
- That gives the San Francisco-based file sharing company an $8.24 billion valuation.
- Dropbox initially set its price range from $16 to $18 on March 12, before raising its price again on Wednesday due to investor interest.
- Dropbox is expected to begin trading on Friday at the NASDAQ under the ticker “DBX.”