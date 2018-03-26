Grayson Allen’s college career ended in brutal fashion when a game-winning shot just missed after rolling out

Duke lost to Kansas in overtime to fall out of March Madness on Sunday.

Grayson Allen had the chance to become the hero for Duke at the end of regulation, but his game-winning shot attempt rolled around the rim and fell out.

Allen had a productive college career and may now enter the NBA draft, but the ending to his time at Duke was nonetheless disappointing.

Kansas topped Duke in March Madness on Sunday with a thrilling 85-81 overtime win to advance to the Final Four.

The loss ended Duke senior guard Grayson Allen’s storied career with the Blue Devils, and in heartbreaking fashion as he had the chance to become a hero, but came up just short.

With less than 27 seconds left in regulation, with the score tied at 72, Allen took control of the ball and ran the clock down for the final shot. Allen made a series of moves before launching a contested, fade-away jumper from just below the foul line. The shot rolled around the rim and seemed ready to drop in before taking another bounce and falling out

Overtime.

GOODNESS GRACIOUS. GraysonAllen was a slight roll away from becoming a Duke Icon. pic.twitter.com/NxLqC3465s — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2018

In extra time, Kansas’ defense choked Duke’s offense, allowing just nine points and forcing a turnover. Allen went scoreless until hitting a desperation three with three seconds left to pull Duke within four. He finished with 12 points on 3-13 shooting, with four rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

Allen may look to enter the NBA draft – ESPN’s current mock draft projects him to go in the second round. Though Allen’s final game ended on a disappointing note, he nonetheless had one of the more productive college careers in recent memory. Allen averaged 17.2 points per game over his final three seasons while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.5% from three, all while taking on increased playmaking duties.

Despite his productivity, Allen’s career may best be known for a series of incidents in which he appeared to trip opponents, eventually earning a suspension from Duke.

Unfortunately for Allen, he never got back to the national championship after his freshman season, and he was one unlucky bounce away on Sunday from becoming a Duke legend.