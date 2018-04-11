Every movie The Rock has starred in, ranked by how much money they made at the US box office

- source
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the highest-paid (and busiest) actors working today.
In 2017, he starred in three blockbusters: “Baywatch,” “The Fate of the Furious,” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” And he raked in $65 million, second only to actor Mark Wahlberg.
Johnson has starred in at least one movie every year since his feature debut in 2001 in “The Mummy Returns” – an impressive accomplishment for the wrestler turned actor.
But how much have his movies made?
With “Rampage” coming to theaters this weekend, Business Insider ranked every movie Johnson has starred in by domestic box-office performance, adjusted for inflation. We also included the original domestic gross and the original worldwide gross for comparison.
We excluded movies Johnson didn’t have a significant role in – for instance, he has an uncredited role in “Reno 911!: Miami” according to IMDB, and he only had a cameo in the 2002 film, “Longshot” (it was also never released in American theaters). He also had a starring role in “Empire State,” but it was a straight-to-DVD release.
Johnson has starred in box-office disappointments, but he’s also been the face of blockbusters such as the “Fast and Furious” franchise and last year’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which blew away expectations and has reached almost $1 billion worldwide.
Below is every movie Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has starred in, ranked by domestic box-office performance:
29. “Southland Tales” (2007)
- Samuel Goldwyn
Adjusted domestic gross: $367,400
Original domestic gross: $275,380
Original worldwide gross: $374,743
28. “Faster” (2010)
- CBS Films
Adjusted domestic gross: $26,644,500
Original domestic gross: $23,240,020
Original worldwide gross: $35,626,958
27. “Doom” (2005)
- Universal
Adjusted domestic gross: $40,403,900
Original domestic gross: $28,212,337
Original worldwide gross: $55,987,321
26. “Snitch” (2013)
- Lionsgate
Adjusted domestic gross: $49,512,300
Original domestic gross: $42,930,462
Original worldwide gross: $42,930,462 (no foreign gross listed)
25. “Planet 51” (2009)
- Sony
Adjusted domestic gross: $50,755,400
Original domestic gross: $42,194,060
Original worldwide gross: $105,647,102
24. “Gridiron Gang” (2006)
- Sony
Adjusted domestic gross: $53,864,600
Original domestic gross: $38,432,823
Original worldwide gross: $41,480,851
23. “Pain and Gain” (2013)
- Paramount
Adjusted domestic gross: $54,676,400
Original domestic gross: $49,875,291
Original worldwide gross: $86,175,291
22. “Baywatch” (2017)
- Paramount Pictures
Adjusted domestic gross: $59,554,600
Original domestic gross: $58,060,186
Original worldwide gross: $177,856,751
21. “Walking Tall” (2004)
- MGM
Adjusted domestic gross: $68,647,100
Original domestic gross: $46,437,717
Original worldwide gross: $57,223,890
20. “Tooth Fairy” (2010)
- Fox
Adjusted domestic gross: $69,329,000
Original domestic gross: $60,022,256
Original worldwide gross: $112,462,508
19. “The Rundown” (2003)
- Universal
Adjusted domestic gross: $72,658,000
Original domestic gross: $47,726,342
Original worldwide gross: $80,916,492
18. “Be Cool” (2005)
- MGM
Adjusted domestic gross: $80,267,000
Original domestic gross: $56,046,979
Original worldwide gross: $95,226,116
17. “Hercules” (2014)
- Paramount
Adjusted domestic gross: $82,569,500
Original domestic gross: $72,688,614
Original worldwide gross: $244,819,862
16. “Race to Witch Mountain” (2009)
- Buena Vista
Adjusted domestic gross: $82,660,100
Original domestic gross: $67,172,594
Original worldwide gross: $106,387,141
15. “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” (2012)
- Warner Bros.
Adjusted domestic gross: $120,206,100
Original domestic gross: $103,860,290
Original worldwide gross: $335,260,290
14. “The Game Plan” (2007)
- Buena Vista
Adjusted domestic gross: $120,847,100
Original domestic gross: $90,648,202
Original worldwide gross: $147,880,543
13. “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” (2013)
- Paramount
Adjusted domestic gross: $134,872,800
Original domestic gross: $122,523,060
Original worldwide gross: $375,740,705
12. “Central Intelligence” (2016)
- Warner Bros.
Adjusted domestic gross: $135,315,000
Original domestic gross: $127,440,871
Original worldwide gross: $216,972,543
11. “The Other Guys” (2010)
- Sony
Adjusted domestic gross: $141,863,100
Original domestic gross: $119,219,978
Original worldwide gross: $170,432,927
10. “The Scorpion King” (2002)
- Universal
Adjusted domestic gross: $143,857,500
Original domestic gross: $91,047,077
Original worldwide gross: $165,333,180
9. “Get Smart” (2008)
- Warner Bros.
Adjusted domestic gross: $166,619,800
Original domestic gross: $130,319,208
Original worldwide gross: $230,685,453
8. “San Andreas” (2015)
- Warner Bros.
Adjusted domestic gross: $172,675,000
Original domestic gross: $155,190,832
Original worldwide gross: $473,990,832
7. “The Fate of the Furious” (2017)
- Universal
Adjusted domestic gross: $231,818,100
Original domestic gross: $226,008,385
Original worldwide gross: $1,236,005,118
6. “Fast Five” (2011)
- Universal Pictures
Adjusted domestic gross: $239,028,400
Original domestic gross: $209,837,675
Original worldwide gross: $626,137,675
5. “Moana” (2016)
- Disney
Adjusted domestic gross: $259,496,500
Original domestic gross: $248,757,044
Original worldwide gross: $643,331,111
4. “Fast and Furious 6” (2013)
- Universal
Adjusted domestic gross: $262,052,300
Original domestic gross: $238,679,850
Original worldwide gross: $788,679,850
3. “The Mummy Returns” (2001)
- Universal
Adjusted domestic gross: $327,657,500
Original domestic gross: $202,019,785
Original worldwide gross: $433,013,274
2. “Furious 7” (2015)
- Universal
Adjusted domestic gross: $376,598,400
Original domestic gross: $353,007,020
Original worldwide gross: $1,516,045,911
1. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017)
- Sony
Adjusted domestic gross: $403,652,100
Original domestic gross: $403,652,109
Original worldwide gross: $950,740,247