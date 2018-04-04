This week, a Tweet went viral that suggested that Trump broke with tradition at this year’s Easter Egg Roll.

The photos showed that the famous Easter bunny appeared to be without its signature waistcoat for the first time.

This is incorrect – the waistcoat has been absent for almost a decade.

The internet is blaming Trump for losing the Easter bunny’s signature vest at this year’s annual Easter Egg Roll, but in an unexpected twist, it turns out that Obama may be to blame.

This week, a Tweet showing photos of former US president’s Easter bunnies at the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll went viral. The photos suggested that Trump’s Easter bunny was decidedly naked this year and missing its signature red waistcoat.

WHAT DID HE DO WITH THE EASTER BUNNY’S VEST pic.twitter.com/N5MHzZXAyk — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) April 3, 2018

The Easter bunny is one of the main fixtures at this annual celebration, which dates back 140 years. More than 30,000 people come out to participate in activities such as lawn bowling, egg decorating, and storybook reading on the White House South Lawn.

The bunny tradition itself dates back to President Nixon. Over the years, its signature costume, including a red vest, has been passed down through the presidents but now this has disappeared. Find out what happened below:

The waistcoat was present under Clinton in 2000.

And stayed intact under President Bush in 2008.

But things began to change under Obama. Here’s the bunny in 2009:

But by 2010, the bunny waistcoat had disappeared, and up until 2016, the famous character remained unclothed.

For the past two years, Trump has continued what Obama started: