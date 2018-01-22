Educators need to focus more on IT security to cater to the future employment market : Survey

53% of Singaporean CIOs believe education providers need to focus more on IT security to meet the demands of the IT employment market. Pixabay

It might be time for education providers to focus more on IT security to cater to the rising demands of the IT job market.

According to a recent study conducted by human resource consulting firm Robert Half, 53% of Singaporean chief information officers (CIOs) believe that there is a need for this shift in focus.

They also believe that there needs to be more emphasis on business analysis (39%), data/database management (36%), digitisation (32%) and software/application development (27%).

The annual study surveyed 75 CIOs/chief technology officers (CTOs) in Singapore, and was conducted over June and July last year.

“As the pace of technological advancement continues to accelerate so too must the development of IT skillsets,” said managing director of Robert Half Singapore Mr Matthieu Imbert-Bouchard in a statement today (Jan 22).

“Not only do new IT candidates entering the employment market need to master the skills necessary to manage future technologies, companies also need to ensure current staff continuously update their skillsets to keep pace with changing technological trends – and education providers play a highly integral role in this context”.

Yet, 92% of those surveyed say that it is more challenging to find qualified IT professionals now compared to five years ago.

Given the evolving technology landscape, improving on these areas is proving to be increasingly important.

Some of the key IT areas as identified by CIOs that require more focus from educators to meet the demands of the future employment market are also where most IT jobs will be created over the next five years.

Namely, these areas refer to IT security (64%), data/database management (48%) and software/application development (47%).

“To help close the current and future technology skills gap, a comprehensive approach is needed with educational institutions working alongside the business community and government to ensure a continuous and sufficient influx of qualified IT talent, and adequately ‘market’ the benefits and opportunities available with a career in IT and technology,” added Mr Imbert-Bouchard.