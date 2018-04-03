An elephant has died after a circus truck overturned on a motorway in Spain

- A circus truck carrying five elephants overturned in southeastern Spain.
- One elephant died and two others were injured.
- Authorities rescued the surviving elephants with a crane.
- WARNING: Some images shown below are graphic in nature.
An elephant has died after a circus truck overturned on a motorway in southeastern Spain.
The truck, which was carrying five elephants, flipped over on the A30 motorway near the town of Pozo Cañada on Monday afternoon.
One elephant died and two others were injured, police said.
It’s not clear where or when the elephant died, and photos on social media showed the two injured animals wandering the motorway with cuts and blood on their heads and bodies.
The truck overturned while switching lanes, Spanish General Traffic Director Gregorio Serrano tweeted, citing preliminary investigations. The driver of the truck was not injured, the BBC reported.
Photos showed the truck rolled over the road and partially fell into a ditch, bringing some of the elephants with it.
Según las investigaciones preliminares, el accidente del camión cargado de elefantes se ha producido al adelantar éste a un vehículo de transporte especial y al incorporarse en el carril derecho se ha producido el vuelco. Atestados de la ATGC de Albacete investiga el accidente. pic.twitter.com/Np0jbX0qQl
— Gregorio Serrano (@Gserrano_DGT) April 2, 2018
The motorway remained blocked for at least an hour, after which police and firefighters evacuated the four surviving elephants via crane – as can be seen in the video below.
They were later taken to a compound in Pozo Cañada to be taken care of.
Se estÃ¡ procediendo a laasistencia y evacuaciÃ³n de los elefantes heridos en el accidenteque ha tenido lugar en Albacete. De los cinco paquidermos hay unomuerto y dos heridos. En breve de restablecerÃ¡ la circulaciÃ³n enla A-30 en el pk 22/23. pic.twitter.com/fhGypNDYGm
— Gregorio Serrano (@Gserrano_DGT) April 2, 2018