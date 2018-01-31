Elon Musk has sold 17.5k flamethrowers, earning $8.75m for The Boring Company – but not everyone’s happy

Elon Musk’s idea to put flamethrowers up for sale seems to be working in terms of generating capital for his tunneling startup The Boring Company with a cool $8.75 million raked in through the 17,500 pre-orders made in under a week.

The Boring Company says that its flamethrowers are “guaranteed to liven up any party!”. The Boring Company

In an update on Wednesday, Musk (who has been giving sales updates), posted on Twitter that he now only has 2,000 flamethrowers left in stock. There’s no word on how well his $30 fire extinguishers are doing but we can imagine its sales are also adding to the capital raised.

17.5k, so 2.k left — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2018

Musk seemed to take the sideshow to actually building a network of underground hyperloops up a notch with a subsequent Twitter post of a YouTube clip of “I Don’t Want To Set The World On Fire” by vintage American vocal pop group The Ink Spots.

Nicely played.

Meanwhile, at least one US legislator doesn’t think that all this is very funny.

According to a Twitter post by Los Angeles Times reporter Liam Dillon on Jan 30, Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) immediately announced his intention to introduce legislation to block the sale of Musk’s flamethrower to the public.

The post cited Mr Santiago who said that the State of California and City of Los Angeles had entrusted Musk to help alleviate a traffic problem by building a tunnel and that the deviation is a “complete slap in the face”.

NO FLAMETHROWERS IN CALIFORNIA, SAYS ASSEMBLYMAN. LOOKING AT YOU @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/qCK2iCf9eP — Liam Dillon (@dillonliam) January 29, 2018

If this is real, I’m outraged and you should be too. If this is a joke, then it’s a terribly insensitive one given that we’re coming off of the worst wildfire season in history. Either way: NOT FUNNY. NOT GONNA HAPPEN. https://t.co/DCC2xyVsn4 — Miguel Santiago (@SantiagoAD53) January 29, 2018

The jury’s still out on what the other 49 US states have to say but Musk said in a Twitter post on Jan 28 that his flamethrower – with a range of 10 feet – is not illegal under standards set by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Musk wrote: “Our design is max fun for least danger. I’d be way more scared of a steak knife.”