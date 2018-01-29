Elon Musk just sold $2m worth of The Boring Company’s flamethrowers in 24 hours – and it’s for real

First Order flametroopers will find this eerily familiar and handy. The Boring Company

You just can’t put anything past Elon Musk whose tunneling startup The Boring Company unveiled a flamethrower for pre-order on its website for $500 a piece on Jan 27.

There’s a fire extinguisher on sale too, which we know not much about except that it’s going for $30, comes with a “cool sticker” and that you could buy one for less elsewhere.

What’s impressive is that he’s already received 4,000 pre-orders of some 20,000 flamethrowers up for grabs, which means he’s made a cool $2 million.

Musk, who posted sales updates on Twitter through the weekend, was riding a high when he debunked any rumours that he’s secretly creating a zombie apocalypse to generate demand for the flamethrowers. That’s a joke, right?

The rumor that I’m secretly creating a zombie apocalypse to generate demand for flamethrowers is completely false — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

In December, Musk announced on Twitter that if he sells 50,000 Boring Company hats, he would start selling a flamethrower.

After 50k hats, we will start selling The Boring Company flamethrower — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2017

No one really took him seriously but as it turned out, he meant it.

Marketing copy on the website said the $500 price tag excludes taxes and shipping costs and that additional customs fees may apply for international sales.

The copy also carried this: “May not be used on Boring Company decorative lacquered hay bales or Boring Company dockside munitions warehouses.”

Shipping is expected to start in spring but The Boring Company gave us a foretaste of what to expect with a demo video.

Great for roasting nuts 🔥 🥜 A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:53pm PST

Musk himself took it out for a spin, attacking a camera with it.