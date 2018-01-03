Elon Musk is trying to recruit people to work at Tesla’s giant battery factory in the middle of the Nevada desert

caption The Gigafactory may be over over five million square feet once it’s finished. source California Phantom/YouTube

Elon Musk went on Twitter to promote job openings for Tesla’s Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada.

The factory is used to make battery cells and drivetrains for the company’s electric cars.

While Tesla has struggled to produce its first mass-market electric car, the Model 3, so far, Musk hopes to accelerate production in 2018.

“Come work at the biggest & most advanced factory on Earth! Located by a river near the beautiful Sierra Nevada mountains with wild horses roaming free,” Musk said on Twitter, linking to a page on Tesla’s website where applicants can read about the Gigafactory and submit their resumes. Tesla’s online job board lists all of the available positions at the factory.

The Gigafactory will contain over five million square feet once it’s finished, and Musk claims it will be able to make more battery cells than any other lithium-ion battery factory in the world. Being able to make battery cells on a large scale is an essential part of Musk’s plan to make both the batteries and the electric cars they’re used in more affordable. While Tesla has struggled to produce its first mass-market electric car, the Model 3, so far, Musk has said the company plans to accelerate production in 2018.

This isn’t the first time Musk has taken to Twitter to try and recruit new talent.

Musk used Twitter to promote Tesla job listings when the company was building its Autopilot development team in 2015.