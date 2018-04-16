Take a look inside this $83 million private jet that’s a flying luxury lounge with panoramic views

- source
- Embraer‘s Manhattan Airship private jet concept evokes the style and beauty of New York City.
- Designers drew inspiration from the art deco designs of the 1920s and 1930s.
- Embraer has also released concepts inspired by the Far East, Hollywood, and even Brazilian Ranchers.
- The Brazilian jet maker used its flagship Lineage 1000E executive jet as the canvas for the design concept.
- The total cost of the Manhattan Airship is $83 million and includes the $53 million for the Lineage 1000E.
For many, a high-end private jet is a point of personal expression. While all jet makers allow for extreme amounts of customization, Embraer Executive Jets takes it a bit further than everyone else.
The Brazillian firm has become famous over the past few years for its stunning and highly imaginative interior design concepts like the Japanese inspired Kyoto Airship and its ground-breaking skylights. Then there’s the Brazilian Rancher-meets-Texas-oil-tycoon themed the Skyranch One.
Last year, we wrote about Embraer’s Hollywood Airship which bathes its occupants in the Art Deco glamour and elegance of tinsel town.
As a sister design to the Hollywood, Embraer interior design boss Jay Beever and former Disney Imagineer Eddie Sotto teamed up to create the Manhattan Airship concept.
“The Manhattan, featuring deep, rich woods, is the embodiment of the Empire State Building crossed with the Rainbow Room,” the company said in a press statement.
For Beever and Sotto, the “thrill of resurrecting the art deco designs found in the buildings, furniture, jewelry, cars and ocean liners of the 1920’s and 1930’s, with the Normandie cruise liner provided specific inspiration to the project.
Because of the highly bespoke nature of the business, Embraer’s customers can choose to adopt the whole package or simply a few select elements of the concept.
Here’s a closer look at Embraer’s Lineage 1000E Manhattan Airship interior design concept:
The Manhattan Airship interior is designed for Embraer’s flagship Lineage 1000E executive jet. The 1000E has room for 13 to 19 passengers, with a range of nearly 5,300 miles. It’s based on the company’s E190 airliner
Like the standard Lineage 1000E, the Manhattan Airship is divided into various zones. However, unlike the standard Lineage, all of the crew facilities like the galley have been moved to the back of the plane.
So when you step on board the Manhattan Airship, instead of being greeted by the galley, the first thing you see is a luxury lounge complete with a relief of the Manhattan skyline.
Next to the lounge is the Cloud Club where the passengers can meet up for a drink.
It’s equipped with a trio of stylish fold-away bar stools.
Also, take a look at the intricately designed floor.
Across from the Cloud Club is a divan and Embraer’s signature portrait view windows.
Perfect for taking in the views.
There also a variety of living spaces that will allow you to watch a movie or …
…Hold a business meeting.
In the back, the plane’s Crystal Room dining area has room for six passengers.
There are touch panels used to the control the cabin’s various features hidden above all of the seats. The Manhattan is also available with optional goodies like a full-size bed, a two-person shower, as well as head up displays and an Enhanced Vision System for the flight crew.
The cost for all of this Big Apple style? Around $83 million including $53 million for the Lineage 1000E jet.
