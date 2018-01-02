Silicon Valley’s elite throw secretive, drug-fueled sex parties where young women can feel pressured to participate

source Rafi Letzter/Tech Insider

In an excerpt in Vanity Fair from her book “Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys’ Club of Silicon Valley,” reporter Emily Chang details the secretive sex parties in Silicon Valley.

The parties are something of an open secret in the Valley, and Chang writes that their influence extends into the business world as well.

Secretive sex parties are becoming the norm in Silicon Valley.

That’s according to an except from reporter Emily Chang’s new book, “Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys’ Club of Silicon Valley,” which details the inner workings of the Valley’s free-wheeling sex culture.

Chang spoke of several investors and entrepreneurs who shared stories of sex parties that encourage open relationships, heavy drug use, and “cuddle puddles.”

Chang writes that the parties are fueled by drugs like MDMA, a.k.a. Molly, with tablets that are sometimes shaped as the logos of tech companies.

Venture capitalists, founders, and aspiring entrepreneurs participate in these parties, which Chang says take place anywhere from a mansion in the San Francisco suburbs to a yacht in Ibiza.

But it’s the powerful male tech elite who have all the power at these sex parties, Chang writes. Women who choose to participate in the parties are often stigmatized and can lose the respect of others in the Valley.

One female founder told Chang: “If you do participate in these sex parties, don’t ever think about starting a company or having someone invest in you. Those doors get shut. But if you don’t participate, you’re shut out. You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”

Chang’s book will be published in February (you can pre-order it on Amazon), but you can read the full except over at Vanity Fair.