Eminem may have announced his new album with an elaborate ad for a fake prescription drug

It looks like an elaborate ad campaign for a fake drug called “Revival” might actually be an announcement of Eminem’s upcoming ninth album. The fake drug has promotional billboards and a website that make subtle references to Eminem’s music. The ads were reportedly purchased by Interscope Records, Eminem’s label, which pulled a similar stunt to promote his 2009 album “Relapse.”

As Billboard notes, the fake drug ad first appeared in the background of an Instagram photo from Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager and the CEO of Def Jam Records.

Look what arrived at the Shady offices today! @Yelawolf TRIAL BY FIRE comes out this Friday 10/27! #cdbaby A post shared by Paul Rosenberg (@rosenberg) on Oct 25, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Reddit sleuths were quick to point out that the ad featured a backward “E” in the same style of Eminem’s logo.They soon discovered that “Revival” has its own legitimate-seeming website, which features an 800-number, a promotional video, and many subtle references to Eminem’s music.

The medication supposedly treats “Atrox Rithimus,” a non-existent condition, and its side effects, as listed on the website, include a “highly combustible head.” The site features multiple references to lyrics from Eminem’s 2002 hit “Lose Yourself,” and the 800-number plays the piano melody of Eminem’s Dr. Dre collaboration, “I Need A Doctor.”

Here’s what happens when you call 1-833-243-8738, the number for Eminem’s new album, “REVIVAL” pic.twitter.com/yWbf2Zk9Hr — Ryan Christensen (@rnchristensen) October 26, 2017

As it turns out, the “Revival” ads were purchased by Eminem’s label, Interscope Records, according to a listing in the Detroit Free Press.

Interscope pulled a similar promotional stunt in promotion of Eminem’s 2009 album “Relapse,” when it created a website for a fictional rehab center called Popsomp Hills. As Billboard points out, fine print on the “Revival” website lists “Popsomp” as its manufacturing company.

Rumors of an imminent album release from Eminem began in July, when Allen Hughes, the director of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s HBO documentary, “The Defiant Ones,” said that Dre was producing a new track for Eminem’s album in the “11th hour.”

Business Insider has reached out to Eminem’s representatives for comment.