Costco workers reveal 7 deals that aren’t worth the money

• Costco deals aren’t always a good value.

• With some products, employees said you might be better off skipping a trip to Costco.

• From vacation packages to large supplies of perishable produce, here are the items employees suggest leaving out of your Costco shopping cart.

Costco deals aren’t created equal.

The retail chain is famous for having just about everything in bulk – from food kits for the apocalypse to cars.

But that doesn’t mean you should necessarily buy everything at Costco.

Costco employees know firsthand that it’s sometimes better to look for deals elsewhere, especially when it comes to certain items.

Here’s a look at some items you might want to consider skipping on your next Costco run, according to employees:

Vacations

source Yunsun_Kim/Shutterstock

Did you know that you can actually book vacations through Costco?

But, according to former Costco marketing manager and Quora user Dan Holliday, that doesn’t mean that you should.

In a 2013 post, he wrote that Costco Travel deals aren’t “terrible” by any means. Still, he wrote that, “you’re simply not going to find some crazier deal on Costco Travel than you would anywhere else.”

He wrote that, like with any travel site, there’s a possibility you’ll find a gem of a vacation package.

“If you’re just booking airfare or hotels, then don’t bother,” Holliday wrote. “There are better sites.”

Standard membership if you spend a ton of money

source Helen89/Shutterstock

A standard membership at Costco goes for $60 a year. An executive membership will cost you $120 a year.

Costco manager and Quora user Jeremy Falletta recommended springing for the more expensive option if you tend to be a big spender.

The reason? A standard membership just gets you access to Costco. An executive membership will net you an annual 2% reward up to $1,000 on your purchases.

Cookware and patio furniture, if you live in Japan

source Stanley Chou / Stringer / Getty Images

Some Costco products are more useful in some countries than others.

Quora user and Costco member David Grace wrote that some of the cookware at his local Costco in Japan is too big for typical Japanese ovens.

“Similarly they also carry large patio furniture sets, but nobody here has a yard or patio big enough for them,” he wrote. “For almost everything else, I’m at Costco every couple of weeks!”

Lots of perishables

Is buying large quantities of perishable vegetables and fruit worth it at Costco?

The answer pretty much depends on your circumstances in life.

On Quora, Falletta wrote that you should take the size of your household into consideration.

“If it’s just you and your partner, Costco’s packages of produce and fresh foods may be too much for you to buy regularly,” he wrote. “If the food that you’re buying is going bad before you get to it, then obviously there’s an issue.”

Electronics

source Tooykrub / Shutterstock.com

In a Quora post, Falletta wrote that, while the warehouse is the best spot to buy most items, you should consider buying electronics elsewhere. And that’s only because of the advent of the internet.

“With internet shopping being what it is today, there are an unbelievable amount of hot deals going on at any given time in every major category of electronics,” he wrote. “On a day to day basis, I stand by the statement that no one will beat Costco’s price in a direct comparison, but for electronics, I will allow that one might get lucky to the tune of a few bucks here or there.”

Any product where you’re buying more than you need

source a katz/Shutterstock

It can be easy to get caught up in the Costco shopping experience and come away with more items than you’d intended to buy.

Costco member and Quora user Betsy Megas wrote that, because of the warehouse’s bulk sizes, it’s “easy to buy far more of something than one household needs and can use.”

And regardless of what the product is, it’s a waste of money if you don’t end up using it at all.

“If you’re going to buy something, make sure you’ll get the right amount of use out of it, otherwise that all-important value will be lost on you, and this whole argument will be moot,” Falletta wrote on Quora.

Towels and sheets, if you’re picky about color

source ruzanna/Shutterstock

If you roll up to Costco expecting to find the perfect shade of periwinkle, you’re probably going to be disappointed.

“If you want 20 colors, this isn’t the place,” Costco merchandise manager Jim Klauer told CNBC.