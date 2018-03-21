Energy Eco Chain Launches Regional Technology And Operation Centre To Drive The Growth Of Batam’s Digital Economy

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 March 2018 – Energy Eco Chain (EEC), established in Singapore in 2017, is pleased to launch the Energy Eco Chain Regional Technology & Operation Centre in Nongsa Digital Park (NDP). The official strategic partner, EEC will work with the Batam Indonesia Free Zone Authority (BIFZA) to drive the growth of smart and digital economy in Batam and Indonesia with EEC’s cutting-edge blockchain technology. They hope to create a robust digital economy and realise the island’s potential in this economic sector.

During the centre’s launch at the grand opening of Nongsa Digital Park yesterday, EEC was introduced as a game-changing tech company from Singapore that partners with Batam to build a digital economy complementary to Singapore’s thriving tech industry. This will further Batam’s goal to become the gateway to Southeast Asia’s digital market. The grand opening event was attended by regional business leaders, and government officials from the region, Indonesia and Singapore, including Indonesia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, and Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan.

Mr. Tony Huang, Chief Operating Officer, Energy Eco Chain Foundation, commenting on the opening of the Regional Technology & Operation Centre, shared:

“We’re excited to launch the first Energy Eco Chain Regional Technology & Operation Centre here at Nongsa Digital Park. Together with Batam Indonesia Free Zone Authority (BIFZA), we will spearhead the island’s digital transformation initiative. Our team at the Regional Technology & Operation Centre will develop and research new solutions and applications to enhance the digital economy infrastructure using our cutting-edge blockchain technology. These technologies may potentially be used by other countries in the region to build their own digital economy and open up doors to new opportunities.”

EEC’s role in Nongsa Digital Park

The centre focuses on exploring and developing core blockchain-based technologies to establish Batam’s digital economy. The progressive and innovative solutions and applications provided by EEC will be widely used in various industries ranging from digitizing documents and transactions for real estate sector, intelligent logistics system, to digital trading for the free trade zone, and E-government services; providing efficient, secure and affordable digital services for local citizens and enterprises. They aim to create a blockchain technology-based Special Economic Zone in the island.

The cooperation also sees EEC working with partners in Batam to develop an approximately 4 hectare blockchain digital industrial park in Nongsa Digital Park for tech and blockchain-based technology companies to develop business in. EEC is committed to making the park the world’s first blockchain-powered park. Taking it a step further, EEC will assist these companies in the process.

Commenting on the development of digital economy in Nongsa Digital Park, Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi said:

“It’s a beginning, a pilot project of our further efforts to achieve Indonesia’s digital economy potential. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a first step, and this is a good step.“





At present, EEC is the only blockchain-based company and amongst the first tech companies invited to set up in Nongsa Digital Park which aims to be the largest platform for digital ventures in Indonesia. Spanning over 60 hectares, NDP will be the centre of Batam’s technology growth and support Indonesia’s digital economy. Leveraging on Batam’s close proximity to Singapore, companies in NDP will be able to access a larger pool of skilled talents while enjoying cost-savings on rental and labour. With Singapore’s strong regional financial position and business-friendly environment, coupled with NDP‘s coming offshore financial policy and availability of opportunities, NDP is becoming an attractive location for tech and financial companies in the region.