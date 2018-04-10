Enhance The Booking Sequence Infrastructure – Retain Your Guests!

FASTBOOKING and Serenata join forces to enhance Hotel’s Direct Booking with seamless connectivity and the best-in-class solutions.





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 April 2018 – FASTBOOKING and Serenata join forces to enhance hotel’s direct booking with seamless connectivity all in one-stop. This collaboration will provide the hospitality industry with the best-in-class e-commerce and CRM solutions to drive qualified traffic to the hotels’ website and to provide a memorable experience for every guest.

According to tnooz.com, the new guest acquisition cost for hotels vary by property but typically ranged from 15%-20% of room revenue, and industry figures indicate that the cost of customer retention is five times lower than acquiring a new customer.

With the importance of guests’ retention and the battle for direct bookings, hotels are now re-evaluating and enhancing this infrastructure to take advantage of the efficiencies of digital communications to influence future booking behaviour.

“It is an honour to be partnering with FASTBOOKING. The seamless solution will empower hoteliers to deepen customer relationships and fuel loyalty throughout the customer lifetime journey.,” said Dieter Dirnberger, CEO of Serenata.

To reinforce this partnership and its focus for hoteliers, FASTBOOKING and Serenata will be sharing best practices in the new series of Hotel Digital Lab tour for 2018. As the Hotel Digital Labs are dedicated to hoteliers and spearheaded by industry leaders, including Serenata, participation in the conference nearest to them is complimentary (www.hoteldigitallab.com). This year, the conference will cover the re-conceptualisation of the booking sequence. From Acquisition to Conversion and finally Retention; providing hoteliers with holistic, turnkey solutions!

“We are pleased to join forces with Serenata to offer the industry with the best-in-class solution all in one-stop. With the heights of digital transformation, hoteliers know the significant impact on the way forward. This conference and partnership with Serenata steer hoteliers to concentrate on where they really should be,” expressed Pierre-Charles Grob, Managing Director Asia of FASTBOOKING.





About FASTBOOKING

FASTBOOKING offers leading-edge e-commerce solutions for hotels to boost their direct sales strategy. Our solutions based on a cutting-edge cloud platform and our proven expertise in digital marketing enable hotels to boost brand visibility and promote online sales through online and mobile channels. Our local experts offer daily support to hoteliers, in more than 90 countries, to help them leverage our solutions and retain their independence.

Founded in 2000, FASTBOOKING is the specialist for digital solutions dedicated to independent hotels.

About FASTBOOKING’s Hotel Digital Lab

FASTBOOKING’s Hotel Digital Lab is a learning lab for hoteliers to increase their profits in a digital and data-driven world!

Dedicated to hoteliers and spearheaded by industry leaders, this conference covers the current issues hoteliers are concern about and provides turnkey solutions that would shape the fundamentals of distributions.

It provides hoteliers with an opportunity to re-think and re-conceptualise the flow of the booking sequence. From Acquisition to Conversion and finally Retention.





About Serenata

Serenata Smart CRM Suite — Innovating the digital communication throughout the guest journey

Engage guests from the moment the booking is made, enhance their experience while on property, and inspire them to book another stay. With our Serenata Smart CRM Suite your guest data, one of your hotel’s most precious assets, is put to good use to engage guests before, during and after their stay, to fuel loyalty throughout the customer lifetime journey, and to acquire new “best” guests.

We are part of NextGuest Technologies, an integrated hospitality technology + digital marketing company comprised of HEBS Digital and Serenata CRM. Combining our cutting-edge technology with innovative strategy, design, and digital marketing expertise, we are closing the loop on the travel journey with the first fully-integrated guest engagement, acquisition, and marketing platform.

Link: https://www.serenata.com

Link: https://www.nextguesttech.com





