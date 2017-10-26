Eric Gordon hit a buzzer-beating three to cap a dramatic 7-point comeback that took just 90 seconds

source Ronald Martinez/Getty

Eric Gordon hit a buzzer beater from the corner in the Houston Rockets’ 105-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Rockets were trailing by seven less than two minutes earlier, but a timely scoring run helped them secure the victory. Both Gordon and the Rockets are off to a strong start to the year.

Wednesday was a banner night for Houston sports fans.

Over 2,000 miles away from the Houston Astros’ extra-inning win over the Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series, Eric Gordon and the Houston Rockets found some late-game magic of their own.

Playing on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Rockets kept pace for most of the game but entered the fourth quarter trailing by one. Led by Joel Embiid and J.J. Redick, the 76ers managed to build a seven-point lead with just 90 seconds remaining in the game, but an alley-oop layup by Clint Capela and a clutch three-point play by James Harden brought Houston to within two points. Veteran Jerryd Bayless tried to counter on the other end but was blocked by Harden.

That set the stage for Gordon, who got the ball in the corner with just two seconds remaining. The guard handled the big moment with poise, faking out Embiid before getting off a three-pointer just as time expired. It dropped, stunning the crowd in the Wells Fargo Center.

Take a look:

It was the kind of shot that players spend their entire lives practicing, and when Gordon’s opportunity came, he was ready.

”You’ve got to be prepared to try and knock down shots like that,” Gordon said, according to Dan Gelston of the Associated Press. ”You miss it, you miss it.”

The buzzer-beater was just the latest positive from what has been a terrific start to the season for Gordon, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year. The Indianapolis native provided another highlight with this incredible dunk over Warriors rookie Jordan Bell. In all, he is averaging 24.6 points per game, second on the roster behind Harden.

The comeback occurred just a couple of hours before the Houston Astros notched a surprise win of their own, scoring six runs over the final four innings to force extras and ultimately pull ahead. It was a fun coincidence of two of the most thrilling games we’ve seen this month.

Gordon and the Rockets will play their next game on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets.